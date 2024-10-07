Gryphon Launches Containerized AI-Driven Parental Control and Network Cybersecurity App on PRPL Foundation Open Platform

Gryphon Containers

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gryphon , a leading innovator in consumer edge network security, has unveiled its latest solution, a containerized parental control and network cybersecurity app, powered by AI and designed to run seamlessly on the PRPL Foundation open platform. This groundbreaking application empowers broadband service providers (BSPs) to easily deliver enhanced network protection and family safety solutions directly to their customers.In today’s connected world, the increasing number of smart devices in homes, coupled with the growing cybersecurity threats, has made edge network security more important than ever. Gryphon's latest app addresses this by utilizing the power of AI to offer dynamic, real-time protection against a wide range of online threats while also providing comprehensive parental controls, all within an open containerized environment on PRPL that ensures seamless updates and scalability.Importance of Edge Network Protection:With the rise in cyberattacks and online dangers, especially those targeting home networks, families need reliable solutions to ensure that their online experiences are secure. Gryphon’s new app, built on the PRPL Foundation's open-source platform, enhances network cybersecurity by integrating AI algorithms that automatically detect and respond to potential threats.Furthermore, the app’s parental control features allow families to monitor and manage internet usage for their children, ensuring a safer digital environment regardless of the device they are using. The containerized design allows the app to operate seamlessly across various hardware platforms, enabling BSPs to easily integrate Gryphon’s solutions into their service offerings.Benefits for Broadband Service Providers;For broadband service providers, this new solution presents a significant opportunity for value added services beyond just data. By adopting Gryphon’s app, BSPs can offer enhanced security features directly through their existing infrastructure. The containerized nature of the app ensures rapid deployment and easy updates, minimizing deployment time, improving overall customer satisfaction, and time to revenue.Moreover, the parental control feature enables BSPs to cater to the growing demand for family-friendly services, providing customers with greater control over their home network and online experiences. This is especially important as consumers increasingly prioritize online safety for their children.Arup Bhattacharya, Gryphon's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the significance of this development:“The launch of this app represents a major milestone in home network security. By leveraging the PRPL Foundation’s open platform, we’re able to bring enterprise-grade security and parental controls to a broader audience, all while providing broadband service providers with the tools they need to better protect their customers. Our AI-driven platform adapts in real-time, ensuring that users are always one step ahead of evolving cyber threats.”As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, Gryphon’s open standard containerized parental control and network security app on PRPL offers a powerful, adaptable solution. With its AI-powered threat detection, seamless integration, and family-centric features, this app not only safeguards home networks but also allows broadband service providers to elevate their service offerings in today’s digital-first world.

