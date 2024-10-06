Roadway Closure 2617 Dorset St Charlotte
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised Dorset St. near box 2617 is closed in both directions due to a crash.
Specific details on roadway damages are not yet available and will be provided when available.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
