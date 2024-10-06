PHILIPPINES, October 6 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 SIRM calls for the urgent repatriation of Filipinos affected by the conflict in Lebanon I call on the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers to evacuate all Filipinos from danger areas in Lebanon and to repatriate them to the Philippines as soon as possible. The situation in Lebanon is becoming very dangerous as new rounds of Israeli air strikes once again hit Beirut and its surrounding suburbs, as well as northern portions of the country. According to the Health Ministry of Lebanon, more than 2,000 people have been killed already. Unfortunately, the circumstances in Lebanon may worsen as there is no sign that the hostilities will cease any time soon. For all intents and purposes, the situation is already an Alert Level 4 Crisis. More civilians, including Filipinos, will undoubtedly be in harm's way. This is a risk that the Philippine Government should never take. Thus, I strongly urge all of the concerned government agencies to immediately initiate all the necessary steps to bring the affected Filipinos to safety.

