MidSouth Electric Adopts Virtual Peaker Grid-Edge Technology to Simplify Load Management Across ERCOT and MISO

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading cloud-based grid-edge technology company dedicated to advancing the future of energy and supporting global decarbonization goals, today announced a new partnership with MidSouth Electric Cooperative to enhance demand response (DR) management across two major wholesale markets—Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).MidSouth successfully transitioned its smart thermostat program to Virtual Peaker’s Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Management platform, selecting the company for its robust technological capabilities, extensive OEM device library, and intuitive user interface.Operating across both ERCOT and MISO, MidSouth needed a solution capable of adapting to the distinct requirements of each market.Virtual Peaker’s technology was chosen for its ability to seamlessly manage and optimize energy loads, enabling MidSouth to meet the specific operational demands of these dual markets.“We are thrilled to partner with Virtual Peaker and integrate their advanced platform into our operations,” said Brandon Northcut, VP of Technology at MidSouth. “Their platform’s flexibility and ease of use make it ideal for managing our diverse load requirements. We look forward to leveraging Virtual Peaker’s robust features to enhance our demand response programs and improve overall energy efficiency for our members.”Key features driving this partnership include:--Seamless Enrollment and Integration—Virtual Peaker’s user-friendly platform streamlines customer enrollment and easily integrates with MidSouth’s existing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition for the utility and its members.--Flexible Load Management—Virtual Peaker’s technology allows MidSouth to manage and respond to varying system demands in real-time.--Advanced AMI Integration—The platform integrates seamlessly with MidSouth’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), offering real-time insights into energy consumption and optimizing DR program performance across two markets.“Our collaboration with MidSouth highlights the power and flexibility of our grid-edge technology,” said Dr. William Burke, Founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker. “We’re excited to help MidSouth navigate the complexities of managing their diverse energy needs across two distinct markets. With our innovative solution, we’re confident that MidSouth will see significant improvements in both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction while positioning themselves at the forefront of grid modernization.”For more information about Virtual Peaker and its cutting-edge energy management solutions, please visit virtual-peaker.com About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker’s groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via @VirtualPeaker.

