Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis McChord Launches Diaper Bank for Military Families

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greentrike is excited to announce that the Monarch Diaper Bank will open in the Children’s Museum at JBLM on November 15, 2024. Greentrike is known for bringing playful experiences to families in their communities, from opening the first children’s museum on a US military installation to launching a diaper bank to serve military families exclusively.

The Monarch Diaper Bank will be located inside the lobby of the Children’s Museum at JBLM, 2275 Liggett Ave, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA 98433. Operating hours for the Monarch Diaper Bank in the Children’s Museum at JBLM will be on Fridays from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. Visitors are welcome to pick up a free five-day supply of diapers and wipes, with no appointments or personal information required.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, infants use about 12 diapers a day, a cost of about $100 a month. In 2023, 43% of families reported diaper needs causing families to cut back on other essentials to afford diapers. Opening the Monarch Diaper Bank in the Children’s Museum at JBLM is a natural choice for Greentrike to meet the needs of military families, who make up 25% of Pierce County, Washington. By housing the diaper bank at the Children’s Museum at JBLM, families who come for diapers will have the opportunity to play in the museum and museum guests can access diapering supplies to take home.

“We are thrilled that this resource will now be available for our neighbors on base,” said Greentrike CEO, Tanya Durand. “The Monarch Diaper Bank at JBLM is a vital step we are taking to support children and families in our community.”

The Monarch Diaper Bank first launched at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, serving over 1,100 families and distributing over 45,000 diapers within its first year of operating. The need at JBLM is anticipated to be higher than the Tacoma location. Greentrike is ready to meet this demand through support from the McCallum family, National Diaper Bank, PCECN, the Fort Lewis Thrift Shop, and generous donations from the community.

“Our incredible partners and funders helped make the second location of the Monarch Diaper Bank a reality,” said Greentrike Chief Learning Experiences Officer, Alyssa Tongue. “I am grateful to have such dedicated partners to support this work.”

Greentrike operates the Children’s Museum at JBLM, which is the home of the Monarch Diaper Bank at JBLM. The Children’s Museum at JBLM is the first and only children’s museum on a US military installation in the world. Both of Greentrike’s children’s museums operate on a donation only admission model called Pay As You Will, a program that increases access to play by removing the financial barriers of traditional admission fees. Learn more and consider making a donation to support Greentrike programs like the Monarch Diaper Bank by visiting greentrike.co/monarch-diaper-bank.

