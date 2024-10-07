Creative Society Volunteers Attend 2024 Michigan Climate Summit to Advocate for Climate Civics and Civic Engagement

2024 Michigan Climate Summit Creative Society volunteers with Bill McKibben, renowned environmentalist, author, educator, and founder of Third Act. Creative Society nonprofit sponsors of 2024 Michigan Climate Summit 2024 Michigan Climate Summit - September 26, 2024 Creative Society Volunteers - sharing information about climate crisis

Creative Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing climate crisis, participated as a sponsor and hosted a booth at 2024 Michigan Climate Summit.

We were excited to share our report on the causes of climate and geodynamic disasters with a community of people who care deeply about our climate and environment.” — Olga Schmidt, President of Creative Society

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Michigan Climate Summit brought together over 1,100 registrants in Ann Arbor on Thursday, September 26, to address the theme “Climate Civics.” The event focused on the intersections of civic engagement, social justice, and climate action, and was the largest summit in its history. With 16 panels and workshops, 96 speakers, 69 sponsors, and over 75 volunteers, the summit provided a platform for critical discussions on democracy and climate justice.This year’s event highlighted the importance of empowering lifelong climate voters and inspiring sustained civic engagement to address the dual crises of democracy and climate change. Attendees engaged in a variety of interactive sessions, exploring the complex relationships between climate policy and community activism.The summit concluded with an inspiring keynote address by Bill McKibben, renowned environmentalist, author, educator, and founder of Third Act. McKibben, a leading voice in climate activism, shared his insights on the urgent need for climate action and civic engagement. His address emphasized the power of collective action and the critical role of intergenerational collaboration in addressing the climate crisis and building a sustainable future. Creative Society , a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing global challenges, participated as a sponsor and hosted a booth at the summit. Volunteers shared findings from their comprehensive climate report on "The Progression Of Climatic Disasters On Earth And Their Catastrophic Consequences” which details a mathematical and tectonophysical model explaining contemporary changes in all layers of the Earth. The report explores how climate anomalies and geodynamic processes on Earth and other planets impact current environmental changes.In addition to the report, Creative Society presented their new documentary, “ Water from Air: The Path to Saving Humanity ,” a film showcasing breakthrough technology capable of extracting water from the atmosphere. This innovative approach not only provides clean drinking water but also offers potential solutions to stabilize and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The documentary presents a comprehensive plan for introducing this technology worldwide, aiming to address the global water crisis and achieve several UN Sustainable Development Goals.Creative Society's participation in the summit reflects their commitment to sharing scientific research and innovative solutions with the broader community, fostering collaboration and action in the fight against climate change.The Creative Society recognizes the United Nations' efforts in addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The UN has been instrumental in advancing international initiatives and facilitating progress toward achieving sustainable development. Creative Society supports the UN's goals and looks forward to opportunities for collaboration to create a more stable and prosperous future.For more information, visit www.creativesociety.com

New Climate Report. Scientists Urgently Call for Humanity's Assistance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.