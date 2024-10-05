PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 4, 2024 Bong Go wants emergency outpatient services covered by PhilHealth Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Wednesday, October 2, during the Senate Health Committee Hearing he presided on as Chairperson, expressed his appeal on behalf of the Filipino people for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to cover emergency outpatient services. Currently, PhilHealth only covers patients admitted to hospitals, even for just a day. "'Di ba pag outpatient, hindi kino-cover ng PhilHealth? Bakit hindi niyo ito i-cover? Napapansin ko kailangan i-admit muna ng isang araw para i-cover ng PhilHealth. Mas gastos yun. Kasi magbabayad sila sa kwarto. Ba't hindi niyo i-cover yun (out-patient at emergency cases)," Senator Go said. Senator Go questioned the logic of PhilHealth's existing policy, noting that it is more expensive to be hospitalized just to get PhilHealth coverage than to treat outpatients needing preventive care. Go added that the payment for a hospital room is better spent on buying medicine. "Baka puwede niyong pag-aralan itong polisiya na ito. Marami pong pumupunta sa ospital na hindi na-admit, sasabihin ng doktor, 'di naman kailangan i-admit, dahil kaya namang outpatient. Pero dahil hindi sasagutin ng PhilHealth, ang sasabihin magpa-admit ka muna para sagutin ng PhilHealth. Mas gastos sa kwarto yun. Ba't hindi niyo na lang gamitin 'yung pambayad sa kwarto, i-cover niyo na lang 'yung gamot. I-cover niyo na lang 'yung babayaran sa ospital. Bakit ganun? Anong klaseng polisiya yan," Senator Go observed. Related to this, Senator Go urged PhilHealth to focus on preventive care, saying that it would mitigate more serious and costly health conditions. Senator Go further pointed out that it is more efficient and sustainable for PhilHealth to invest in preventive measures. Preventive measures include regular check-ups, dental cleanings, and early intervention for minor health concerns. "Maraming sakit ang Pilipino na pwedeng agapan at bigyan ng pansin through early detection," Go said, citing cases of visual impairment that may lead to blindness if untreated. In this connection, Senator Go suggested that PhilHealth also cover the costs of prescription glasses. The costs of other assistive devices, such as wheelchairs and crutches, were also recommended by Senator Go to be covered by PhilHealth. "Imbes na patulugin ang pondo, gamitin ninyo ito at mag-isip ng iba pang benepisyo na mapapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino," Go underscored.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.