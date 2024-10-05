PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 5, 2024 "Walang tigil na serbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino: Bong Go assists in the recovery and rebuilding efforts of fire victims in Parañaque City After filing his Certificate of Candidacy for his reelection bid as Senator, Mr. Malasakit Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended additional support to recovering fire victims in Parañaque City to help them rebuild and recover on Thursday, October 3. Go was joined by fellow reelectionist Senator Ronald dela Rosa and Phillip Salvador who both filed their candidacy that day. In the morning, Go visited the Nuestra Señora de Guia Church in Manila City to pray before heading to Manila Hotel to file his COC. In their visit to Parañaque, Go highlighted his intent to continue his consistent and compassionate service to Filipinos in need. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan na higit na nangangailangan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go. Go reminded the victims of the importance of prioritizing and valuing life more than other material things, saying, "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa." Recognizing the burden that the fire victims faced, Go and his Malasakit team then facilitated the distribution of food packs, snacks, vitamins, fans, shirts, masks, and basketballs and volleyballs to 346 beneficiaries gathered at Barangay La Huerta Hall. Shoes, a bicycle, a mobile phone, and a watch were also given to select recipients. Go, in coordination with the local government of Parañaque City headed by Mayor Eric Olivarez, also collaborated with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development so that the beneficiaries could avail of financial support through the Integrated Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP), which Go advocated for. This program provides a one-time emergency shelter support (ESS) for households with totally damaged houses to help them rebuild. "Sa ilalim ng programang ito na ating isinulong, mabibigyan ang mga benepisyaryo ng tulong para pambili ng materyales tulad ng mga pako at yero na pampatayo muli ng kanilang mga nasirang bahay," Go explained. The Senator then thanked his fellow government officials for their unwavering service to the Filipino people, including Congressman Edwin Olivarez, Mayor Olivarez, Atty. Raymundo Foronda of DHSUD-National Capital Region, and Barangay Captain Johnny Co, among others. Mayor Olivarez expressed his appreciation to Go saying, "Maraming salamat po kay Senator Bong Go. Ang bisyo niya po ang magserbisyo. Sunog, bagyo, putok ng bulkan, lagi pong nariyan, handang tumulong si Senator Bong Go." Furthermore, Go also highlighted that the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently undergoing a modernization program aimed at enhancing its capabilities and readiness in responding to fire-related incidents. Republic Act No. 11589, known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other improvements. Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also encouraged those with health issues to seek medical assistance from nearby Malasakit Centers at the Ospital ng Parañaque or any of the other 30 centers across Metro Manila. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has aided more than 15 million Filipinos. As the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported various projects in the city, including the Rehabilitation of the Multi-Purpose Building in Barangays Don Bosco, San Antonio, and Moonwalk, and the Construction of the Recreational Area of Brgy. Baclaran, and the Completion of Super Health Centers in La Huerta, Moonwalk, and Baclaran.

