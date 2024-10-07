Murder at Evercroft Manor - The Newest Upcoming Release from Print Mysteries

Murder at Evercroft Manor

Print Mysteries will soon be releasing their most anticipated murder mystery case, Murder at Evercroft Manor - filled with puzzles, codes and cryptic evidence.

I wanted to do something different this time. I want players transported into a classic whodunnit set in an old, haunted manor. How would you solve a mystery without any modern tech to assist you?” — Sherwin Clary - Creator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Print Mysteries, a leading provider of printable murder mystery puzzle cases, will soon be releasing their newest case - Murder at Evercroft Manor. This case features a fresh, new storyline set in the Victorian era of 1887. This is the start of a brand-new set of cases set in historical locations.

The latest case comes with the high quality expected from Print Mysteries along with the usual red herrings to keep you guessing throughout the game. You and up to five friends can share this experience – which is set to be their best detective game yet.

Based in the grand Evercroft Manor in 1887, wealthy patriarch Samuel Evercroft is found dead under mysterious circumstances. You have four possible suspects, who were all locked in the manor with him, but none of them have an obvious motive. One suspect claims that the manor is haunted, but is it really? It's up to you, the assigned detective, to find the killer by sifting through pages of evidence - without the aid of modern technology.

Print Mysteries is known for their murder mystery escape room games that include puzzles and cryptic codes throughout their cases. Groups of players, with varied skillsets, find this the best way to give everyone an opportunity to solve at least one of the numerous objectives.

Print Mysteries is set to increase their production speed, with plans of introducing lots of new historically based mystery cases over the next few months. Each case undergoes meticulous testing and care during the creation process to ensure an intriguing and immersive experience for players.

Murder at Evercroft Manor is set to be released in October 2024 at https://printmysteries.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.