Lebanon: ICRC delivers lifesaving medical supplies to Beirut amid ongoing escalation

"The International Committee of the Red Cross received around 17 metric tons of medical supplies,” said Laetitia Nemouche Armand, ICRC’s health coordinator in Lebanon. “These supplies are intended to be distributed to hospitals in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, allowing them to continue providing critical and life-saving care to those affected by the escalating conflict."

The shipment, which arrived in the Lebanese capital from Geneva on Friday, includes surgical material and other medical items to help hospitals and medical workers care for trauma injuries, burns, and other needs. This is in addition to humanitarian relief items the ICRC had pre-positioned in Lebanon prior to the recent escalation of violence.

Medical supplies will be distributed to hospitals and medical centres across Lebanon in close collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health with a focus on supporting the newly established trauma units at Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH) and Zahle Governmental Hospital. These centres will prioritize treating conflict-related injuries and provide urgent care to those most affected by the violence.

ICRC medical teams, including specialists in conflict-related injuries, will be stationed at the trauma centres in RHUH and Zahle, working alongside local health professionals to strengthen their capacity in managing the most severe trauma cases.

The ICRC’s humanitarian response to the armed conflict in Lebanon is focused on providing health-care to the wounded and sick; advocating for the respect of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians; and addressing the essential needs of those affected by the conflict. The ICRC works closely with its partner the Lebanese Red Cross to respond to humanitarian needs in affected communities swiftly and effectively.

News footage on the above story is available for download in ICRC's audiovisual newsroom.

For further information, please contact:

Sally Aoun, ICRC Beirut, +961 81 314 798, saaoun@icrc.org

Crystal Wells, ICRC Geneva, +41 79 642 80 56, cwells@icrc.org