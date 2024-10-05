Yuma Air Branch/Sector agents rescue migrants in distress

Yuma, Ariz. –An aircrew from the Yuma Air Branch worked with U.S. Border Patrol agents from Yuma Sector earlier this week in response to reports of a group of migrants in distress while crossing the unforgiving Sonoran Desert.

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Ajo, Arizona were alerted to activity within the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge Monday evening. After notifying neighboring Wellton Station agents to the group of five persons in distress, south of Sentinel, Ariz., a tracking operation was initiated along with an aircrew from Yuma’s Air Branch.

Agents followed a signal fire overnight south of the Granite Mountains and reached some of the group, which reportedly left another member behind who they claimed had died. Additional assets were activated – Yuma Sector’s Mobile Response Team and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue unit – to assist with rescue operations. Agents subsequently located a 14-year-old member of the group suffering from extreme dehydration. They provided emergency medical care and requested an air ambulance. Arizona Department of Public Safety pilots responded to a nearby location while agents carried the migrant from the mountainside. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew extracted the migrant and transported him to a hospital for advanced medical care.

While continuing patrols in the area, Yuma Air Branch pilots located a fifth migrant who appeared to be in distress. The AS350 aircrew returned to the initial rescue, picked up an agent certified as an Emergency Medical Technician, and landed near the fifth migrant to provide medical care. He was treated for dehydration at the scene and transported to the Wellton Station.

The Mexican Consulate has been notified of the incident. All five migrants have been treated and deemed healthy to be processed for removal proceedings.

We work closely with our partner agencies,” according to Douglas Murray, Yuma Air Branch Director. “Every scenario presents its own unique set of challenges. The thing that is the same is the dedication of all parties who work collaboratively to bring a conclusion to every incident; regardless of the outcome.”

“As is evidenced by this case, when migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril regardless of the time of year,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. The terrain along the border is extreme, the relentless summer heat is severe, and remote areas are unforgiving. Far too many people making a similar trek have died of dehydration, and heat stroke.”