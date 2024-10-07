"Chunin Exams" Return to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato for "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024"

Volume 2 of the autumn celebrations tests participants' knowledge and skill in the "Chunin Exams" from the anime series, from September 28th to November 10th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024", being held from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th at its popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction, to celebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10th. The festival features five events in celebration of the character. Volume 2 sees the limited-time revival of the "Shinobi-Zato Chunin Exams", which have been held irregularly until now. Just like in the anime, participants' intellect and physicality will be tested in exams which only a few people have passed to date. Naruto fans can unite to put their skills to the test as they celebrate Naruto's birthday!

■Overview: "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" Volume 2

Event Period: Saturday, September 28th - Sunday, November 10th (weekends and holidays only) from 4:00 p.m. Event is held only once per day.

Content:

[First Exam: Shinobi-Zato Joint Chunin Exams! Gather, Future Jonin!]

The “Shinobi-Zato Chunin Selection Exams” are large-scale tests in which up to 300 people can participate at once. Only those who correctly answer all of the true or false questions will be able to proceed to the second examination.

[Second Exam: Scroll Search Challenge!]

Participants try to assemble a pair of exam-exclusive "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll) hidden within the attraction area. After an initial game, participants are given one of the scrolls, and have 12 minutes to find its pair. Those who fail to assemble a pair of scrolls within the time limit will be eliminated.

[Third Exam: Practical Test!? Find the Hidden "Seal"!]

Details are shared only with participants who have passed the second exam.

Prize: Those who pass all three exams will receive a special scroll with their name on it as proof that they are a "chunin".

Price: Free (Separate entry tickets required)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Homepage：https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within Nijigen no Mori)

Inquiries: +81 (0)799-64-7061

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.