Beloved Law Enforcement Hidden Figure & Wrongful Conviction Expert Timothy T. Williams, Jr. Has Passed Away

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Titus Williams, Jr., a pioneer in law enforcement and leading wrongful conviction expert, passed away September 13, 2024, a month before his 76th birthday; which he would have celebrated October 13th. Born in 1948, Mr. Williams fought valiantly for the past two and a half years after being diagnosed with intravascular lymphoma, a cancer in the blood cells.

Mr. Williams was widely respected for his tireless work on wrongful convictions, his groundbreaking contributions to police procedure and use of force, and his lifelong commitment to equity and inclusion within law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Mr. Williams was an author of the book A Deep Dive: An Expert Analysis on Police Procedure, Use of Force and Wrongful Convictions, and provided industry-leading expertise in state and federal cases throughout the United States. Prior to retiring from his consultancy practice that he established in 2003, Tim provided expert testimony in more than 220 cases and analysis of over 1,400 cases. His work included several landmark cases such as the "Grim Sleeper" death penalty trial in Los Angeles, and wrongful conviction cases such as the "Englewood Four" out of Chicago, Illinois. Most notably, Williams' expert analysis in the wrongful murder conviction of Kash D. Register led to $16.7 million in restitution, the largest reported settlement at that time in an individual civil rights case in the history of Los Angeles. Mr. Williams was hired by some of the most recognizable names in law including the Los Angeles Cochran Firm, Carl Douglas, Mark Geragos, Thomas Mesereau, John L. Burris, and Loyola Law School’s Project for the Innocent. Mr. Williams had numerous accolades and he was an internationally recognized thought leader and featured speaker at various legal organizations and companies, including Google.

Born in Oakland, California, Mr. Williams was the eldest son of Timothy T. Williams, Sr., a Southern father and native of Greeneville, Mississippi, and Glenn F. Gadsby Williams, a Bajan mother and native of Harlem, New York by way of Barbados and Trinidad. Though celebrated as a child prodigy in music, including an appearance on Ted Mack’s Original Amateur Hour playing the violin, his true calling emerged in the field of law enforcement. He served 29 years with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), rising to the rank of Senior Detective Supervisor in the elite Robbery Homicide Division.

Following his retirement from the LAPD, Mr. Williams founded T.T. Williams, Jr. Investigations, Inc., establishing himself as a leading expert witness in police procedure and use of force. His reputation as a fair and principled expert made him a sought-after resource for legal teams and media outlets alike, including 2020, BBC World News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, Good Morning America, MSNBC, and TMZ.

Mr. Williams’ career spanned nearly 50 years, during which he not only helped shape policing practices around the world, but also paved the way for future generations of law enforcement officers of color and women. As the former president of the Oscar Joel Bryant Foundation, he played a pivotal role in making the LAPD’s hiring and promotion practices more equitable, leaving behind a legacy of fairness and inclusion. Tim wrote the LAPD’s protocol for the handling of domestic violence cases, resulting in the first complete detective reorganization in fifty years.

However, it was Tim's work on wrongful convictions that became one of his proudest legacies. Inspired by his belief in justice and fairness, he created a foundation before his cancer diagnosis dedicated to addressing wrongful convictions, preparing the next generation of experts, and educating the public on such issues in the criminal justice system. With the recent recognition of International Wrongful Conviction Day, October 2nd, and the case of Marcellus Williams, a man who was executed on September 24, 2024, in Missouri, despite a final appeal and strong innocence claims, Timothy T. Williams, Jr.’s legacy highlights the urgent need for individuals like him who will shine a spotlight on the systemic failures that can lead to wrongful convictions – reinforcing the importance of vigilance, advocacy, and reform.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Donna Wills, his four children, Timothy, Pierre, Andre, and Alexis, his grandchildren, and many extended family members. Mr. Williams' life was one of service—to his family, his community, and to the countless individuals who benefited from his dedication to justice.

A memorial service was held September 30, 2024, at Mt. Rubidoux Seventh Day Adventist Church in Riverside, California. Condolences can be mailed to P. O. Box 65, San Dimas, California 91773.

