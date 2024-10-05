Berlin Barracks // Multi Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3006586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2024 at approximately 1700 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Moretown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Talc Mine Rd.

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wallace Dasilva

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Savannah Fulton

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Grace Durrell

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Kona

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waitsfield Fire Dept. and the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service responded to VT RT 100 in the area of Old Talc Mine Rd. for a report of a three-car crash with possible injuries. Upon arrival, it was determined that Dasilva had braked suddenly to avoid collision with a vehicle who had abruptly stopped to turn onto Old Talc Mine Rd. Fulton then rear ended Dasilva which then resulted in Durrell rear ending Fulton. No involved parties reported any injuries as a result of this crash and declined medical transport. No VCVC's were issued as no involved parties were found to be at fault. As a result of this incident, VT RT 100 in the area of the crash was reduced to one lane of travel until the vehicles could be removed. Following the removal of the vehicles from VT RT 100, VT RT 100 was reopened to two lanes of travel.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191