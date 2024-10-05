Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,057 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks // Multi Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:     24A3006586           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2024 at approximately 1700 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Moretown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Talc Mine Rd.

WEATHER:   Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wallace Dasilva

AGE:      27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Savannah Fulton

AGE:      16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:N/A

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Grace Durrell

AGE:      16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Kona

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waitsfield Fire Dept. and the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service responded to VT RT 100 in the area of Old Talc Mine Rd. for a report of a three-car crash with possible injuries. Upon arrival, it was determined that Dasilva had braked suddenly to avoid collision with a vehicle who had abruptly stopped to turn onto Old Talc Mine Rd. Fulton then rear ended Dasilva which then resulted in Durrell rear ending Fulton. No involved parties reported any injuries as a result of this crash and declined medical transport. No VCVC's were issued as no involved parties were found to be at fault. As a result of this incident, VT RT 100 in the area of the crash was reduced to one lane of travel until the vehicles could be removed. Following the removal of the vehicles from VT RT 100, VT RT 100 was reopened to two lanes of travel.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks // Multi Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more