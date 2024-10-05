Berlin Barracks // Multi Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3006586
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2024 at approximately 1700 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Moretown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Talc Mine Rd.
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wallace Dasilva
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Savannah Fulton
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL:N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Grace Durrell
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Kona
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waitsfield Fire Dept. and the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service responded to VT RT 100 in the area of Old Talc Mine Rd. for a report of a three-car crash with possible injuries. Upon arrival, it was determined that Dasilva had braked suddenly to avoid collision with a vehicle who had abruptly stopped to turn onto Old Talc Mine Rd. Fulton then rear ended Dasilva which then resulted in Durrell rear ending Fulton. No involved parties reported any injuries as a result of this crash and declined medical transport. No VCVC's were issued as no involved parties were found to be at fault. As a result of this incident, VT RT 100 in the area of the crash was reduced to one lane of travel until the vehicles could be removed. Following the removal of the vehicles from VT RT 100, VT RT 100 was reopened to two lanes of travel.
