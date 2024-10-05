Attorney General Ford Reminds Nevadans of Price Gouging Restriction During States of Emergency

Gov. Joe Lombardo declared an emergency in Washoe County due to the ongoing Davis Fire

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford reminds Nevadans that price gouging during a declared state of emergency is considered a deceptive trade practice under Nevada law. Earlier today, Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing Davis Fire in Washoe County.

"Nevadans must work together during times of emergency to ensure those within our state are not preyed upon by unscrupulous actors,” said AG Ford. “Price gouging during a state of emergency goes against everything we stand for in the Silver State — it harms your community and can further victimize those struggling due to the emergency. Please file a complaint with my office if you think you have been a victim of price gouging in the affected area. Mine and Berna’s prayers are with those who have suffered due to this wildfire, and my office will not let bad actors prey on our neighbors and communities.”

In 2021, Nevada adopted a law to prevent price gouging during times of an emergency declared by the governor. The law makes it a deceptive trade practice during a state of emergency or declaration of disaster to sell consumer goods or services in the geographic are of the emergency or disaster for a price that is grossly in excess of the usual price for those goods or services.

The law defines an amount "grossly in excess” in relation to the usual price of the goods or services. For goods or services of up to $250, one cannot sell the goods or services for over 15% of the usual prices. From $250 to $750, the restriction is up to 10%, and for over $750 it is up to 5%.

The price gouging ban lasts through the time the state emergency or disaster is in effect, or until 75 days, whichever comes first. The punishment for violating the ban includes civil penalties of up to $15,000 for each offense, or up to $25,000 for each offense directed at an elderly person. The punishment can also include criminal penalties.

If you believe you have been a victim of deceptive trade practices such as a violation of the price gouging ban, please file a complaint with the OAG.

