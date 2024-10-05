Attorney General Ford Outlines Successes in Most Recent Biennial Report

Carson City, NV — Earlier this month, the office of Attorney General Aaron Ford sent its biennial report to the Legislature and the office of Gov. Joe Lombardo. The report, over 50 pages in length, outlines the progress and accomplishments of the Office of the Attorney General over the last two years.

"I often say that this job is the best I’ve ever had, and I am exceedingly proud to serve as your attorney general,” said AG Ford. “This report outlines the successes of my office in the last two years — success from challenges that I and my staff met head-on. I want to thank my staff for the wonderful work that they do every day that helps this office meet the needs of the everyday Nevadans that we represent.”

AG Ford’s administration has been framed by a set of policy priorities referred to as the “5 Cs,” which guide the way his office serves the State and its people. These priority areas include constitutional rights, criminal justice and reform, consumer protection, client service and community engagement.

A few of the office accomplishments highlighted in the biennial report include:

The legal support for access to the abortion drug mifepristone against bad-faith efforts to ban it legally;

The prosecution of 25 individuals over the last biennium for crimes associated with “john” stings;

AG Ford’s launch, as Chairman of the Attorney General Alliance, of the "Empowering Consumers through Education" initiative;

The securing of an agreement with Google on anticompetitive conduct within the Google Play Store, through which Nevada received approximately $800,000;

The’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit success in obtaining over $13.4 million in judgments in criminal and civil cases; and

AG Ford’s letter, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College decision, that assured Fortune 100 CEOs of the legality of DEI programs. The letter was signed onto by 20 other attorneys general.

Review the 2022-20224 Office of the Attorney General Biennial Report

