New Devotional Offers Comfort, Hope, and Healing for Survivors of Childhood Trauma

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” — Frederick Douglass

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding Hope in God’s Word as Survivors of Childhood TraumaNew Devotional Offers Comfort, Hope, and Healing for Survivors of Childhood TraumaJoycelyn Johnson, LPCC-S, a licensed mental health counselor and trauma survivor, announces the release of her heartfelt devotional, Finding Hope in God’s Word as Survivors of Childhood Trauma, now available on Amazon in both paperback and eBook formats. This devotional is designed specifically for women - especially African American - who have survived emotional, physical, verbal, or sexual abuse during childhood, offering them a source of comfort and healing through Scripture.For those who have endured the weight of childhood trauma, the pain can feel insurmountable, lingering into adulthood and shaping every aspect of life. In Finding Hope in God’s Word, Johnson shares her own journey of grappling with the impact of her past while discovering the solace and peace found in Scripture. Through 50 entries, Johnson compassionately addresses the emotional scars that trauma leaves behind, providing a path for survivors to encounter God’s love, mercy, and grace.Each entry includes:* A thoughtfully chosen Scripture verse* An explanation that connects God’s Word to the deep pain of childhood trauma* A prayer to guide readers in their healing process* Self-reflection questions to deepen understanding and personal growth“I know that pain. I’ve spent years trying to soothe the deep ache of my early experiences, wishing I could make the past disappear. But Scripture has helped me find moments of peace amid the pain. God sees my suffering, and He is present in my healing,” says Johnson. “This devotional is for those of us who are tired of pretending the trauma didn’t happen, exhausted from carrying the weight alone. God’s Word offers a light in the darkness, and we don’t have to carry this burden by ourselves.”Finding Hope in God’s Word is a unique devotional that encourages survivors to bring their pain to God, embracing His comfort while acknowledging the reality of their trauma. Johnson’s compassionate words and personal reflections create a safe space for readers to confront their past, while also reminding them that God is present in their healing journey.For more information, to schedule an interview, or to request a review copy, please contact:Joycelyn Johnson, LPCC-SEmail: johnson@truecallingccs.comPhone: 513-242-0076Website: www.truecallingccs.com Finding Hope in God’s Word as Survivors of Childhood Trauma is available for purchase on Amazon in both paperback and eBook formats. https://a.co/d/bs42UWO About the AuthorJoycelyn Johnson, LPCC-S, is a licensed professional clinical counselor and the founder of her own private mental health practice. A survivor of childhood trauma herself, she is passionate about helping others find healing and hope through counseling and the Word of God. Johnson's work is dedicated to empowering women, especially African American women - who have endured trauma, offering them guidance on their journey toward emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.

