COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES AGENCY PLAN TO ERADICATE THE RED FLOUR BEETLE INFESTATION IN EL PASO COUNTY

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is activating its Biosecurity Enforcement Division to address the growing threat of the Red Flour Beetle infestation in Socorro, Texas. This outbreak, linked to the spreading of nut hull material in the area, has raised serious concerns among local residents and surrounding communities in El Paso County. In response, TDA is launching an aggressive eradication effort. A summary of the agency’s plan and recommendations for the local community are as follows: Homeowners: Commissioner Miller encourages citizens to eliminate food sources for the beetle in the house. Commissioner Miller encourages citizens to treat household or hire a licensed Structural Pest Control Applicator to treat household. A list of licensed applicators can be found at https://texasagriculture.gov/Reports-Publications/Reports. If the homeowner does the treatment themselves, use a product that is labeled for use on Red Flour Beetle in the house. A list of products can be received from the Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide Product Registration Program at (800) 835-5832 or (512) 463-7407. Dispose of any mulch containing nut hulls around the house. Use an Integrated Pest Management plan to reduce and eliminate beetles. Contact the TDA Biosecurity Enforcement Division Response Team with any questions. TDA’s Response to Eradicate the Beetle: Work with City officials to recommend the passing of ordinances or rules to require the treatment of any pecan or nut piles within the city limits. TDA will recommend legislation to require all nutshell material to be properly fumigated and/or treated prior to being exposed to the public. TDA has authority under Chapter 71 of the Agricultural Code to assess fines of not less than $250 nor more than $10,000 per violation. Each day a violation continues may be considered a separate violation under this Chapter. Commissioner Miller has activated TDA’s Biosecurity Enforcement Division Response Team to conduct visual inspections and assessments. The team will be scouting the area for sources of Red Flour Beetles, including nut material piles. The Team will also be meeting with stakeholders and city, county, and state government officials to address any concerns. TDA is requesting the spreading of all nut hull material on roads and other surfaces cease immediately to eliminate further spread of the beetle. The Biosecurity Enforcement Division Response Team will also coordinate with Texas A&M AgriLife to ensure that efforts are effectively executed to eliminate the pest. For inquiries regarding the Biosecurity Enforcement Division Response Team, please contact: Freddy Vest, Administrator for Biosecurity Enforcement: (214) 403-9563

Lance Shephard, Director for Biosecurity Enforcement: (409) 350-7867

