Four Men Charged with Violating Export and Firearms Laws

Haitham Al-Dulaimi, 30, Haider Lazem, 41, Hasan Wasak, 27, and Abdullah Alsajee, 30, all of Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested today pursuant to a now-unsealed indictment. They were charged with conspiracy to: violate the Export Control Reform Act, smuggle goods from the United States, engage in the business of dealing firearms without a license, make false statements in the purchase of firearms, and defraud the United States government. The indictment also charges Alsajee, Lazem, and Wasak with making false statements in the purchase of firearms.

According to the indictment, from February 2023 through September 2024, Al-Dulaimi, Lazem, Wasak, and Alsajee conspired to export firearms, including Glocks, Rugers, Sig Sauers, and Smith & Wessons, from the United States to Iraq, without obtaining the required export licenses. In furtherance of the conspiracy, Wasak, Alsajee, and Lazem, procured firearms from federal firearm licensees and at gun shows in the Louisville area. Wasak, Alsajee, and Lazem then delivered the firearms to Al-Dulaimi, who arranged them for the export to Iraq. Thirty-eight firearms were detained by law enforcement from a shipment sent by Al-Dulaimi intended for Iraq.

If convicted, Al-Dulaimi, Lazem, Alsajee, and Wasak face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for violations of export control laws, and five years in prison for the conspiracy charge. Lazem, Alsajee, and Wasak also face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Al-Dulaimi faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for smuggling and five years in prison for dealing in firearms without a license. The indictment also notifies defendants that the United States intends to forfeit firearms alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett for the Western District of Kentucky, Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI’s National Security Branch, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division, and Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nashville Field Office announced the case.

The ATF, HSI, and FBI are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia P. Gomez for the Western District of Kentucky and Trial Attorney Leslie C. Esbrook of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.