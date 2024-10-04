Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Meet with G7 Enforcement Partners in Rome to Discuss the Challenges of Ensuring Competition in AI

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission participated in the G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers Summit yesterday and today to discuss how enforcers and policymakers can ensure healthy competition in AI-related technologies, products and applications.

The Summit was convened by the G7 Industry, Technology and Digital Ministerial Declaration and hosted in Rome by the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato). The Antitrust Division was led by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki.

“Sharing the United States’ experiences and perspectives and reflecting on best practices alongside international enforcers helps us better apply the U.S. antitrust laws to unlock economic opportunity for the American people,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki. “We thank Italy for organizing an exceptional G7 summit and for driving a timely conversation on promoting competition in AI.”

At the conclusion of the Summit, G7 competition authorities and policymakers issued a communiqué, which highlights potential competition concerns in AI-related markets and identifies guiding principles to apply to ensure healthy competition in AI. The communiqué also underscores the important role that competition authorities and policymakers have in addressing competitive threats, emphasizing that the potential risk of concentrated market power in AI-related markets and possible collusion or improper information sharing using AI technologies necessitate careful vigilance and vigorous and timely competition enforcement. The G7 competition authorities and policymakers are committed to working to safeguard open and fair competition in digital markets and AI, and to ensure that the benefits of AI are fully realized and widely available in our societies.