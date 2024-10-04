The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 30 September, 2024

China and Russia Jointly Patrol the Arctic for First Time

Reuters reported on October 2 that a Chinese Coast Guard fleet has entered the Arctic to conduct joint patrols with Russian counterparts, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and 75 years of Sino-Russian diplomatic relations. According to a post released by the Chinese Coast Guard on social media, the patrols aim to expand the coast guard’s navigational range and test their ability in unfamiliar waters while supporting an active Chinese role in regional and international ocean governance. (Reuters)

Take 1: The joint patrol constitutes China’s first of such operations in the High North and cements China and Russia as strategic partners in the Arctic. Their cooperation aligns with mutual ambitions to leverage Arctic sea routes, which are becoming increasingly viable due to the melting ice caps, and comes just days after China’s recent high-level visit to Moscow, when the two leaders formalized their diplomatic and strategic engagements in the Arctic with regards to issues including resource extraction, scientific research, and transportation. Both states have important interests in the Arctic trade routes, with Russia primarily looking to increase its oil and gas exports via the Northern Sea Route and China seeking to explore alternative shipping routes to diversify its trade and supply chains. Moreover, these patrols strengthen China’s status as a self-proclaimed “near-Arctic state”. Nevertheless, it could exacerbate military tensions in the region, as evidenced by the US tracking China’s and Russia’s naval activities near Alaska. This increased military footprint from a non-Arctic state further undermines regional stability in a context of ongoing securitization among the Arctic Eight. However, China’s Arctic ambitions should be seen in a wider context of complex domestic challenges such as economic and demographic pressures as well as regional aspirations in the Indo-Pacific – issues which still hold priority over its Arctic engagements. (High North News, Newsweek, Reuters, South China Morning Post, VOA)

Accelerating Greenlandic Ice Melt Leads to Loss of 610 Gigatons in One Summer

SciTechDaily shared on September 29 that a study led by the University of Barcelona has revealed that Greenland’s ice melt has doubled in frequency since the mid-20th century. The researchers analyzed extreme melting events from 1950 to 2022 and linked them to surface energy balance (SEB) and atmospheric circulation, discovering that radiation and increased anticyclonic weather patterns during summers are driving the melting. Between 1980 and 2010, Greenland lost an average of 300 gigatons of ice annually, peaking at 610 gigatons in 2012 and 560 gigatons in 2019, reducing snow and ice albedo and accelerating further melt. (SciTechDaily)

Take 2: The alarming findings on Greenland’s accelerating ice melt present a critical warning for the Arctic and the world at large. Greenland is one of the largest contributors to global sea-level rise and the accelerated melting of its ice cap increases this threat. Rising sea levels pose significant risks to coastal communities, potentially leading to displacement, loss of traditional ways of life, and wide-spread socio-economic impacts. Arctic Indigenous populations largely rely on marine ecosystems for fishing and hunting, so ice melt disrupts their food sources and threatens cultural practices tied to the land and sea. The Arctic also serves as a habitat for various wildlife, such as polar bears, seals, and walruses, which depend on sea ice for survival. The loss of this ice thus leads to shrinking habitats, disrupting the delicate Arctic food web and biodiversity. The length of the seal-hunting season, for instance, is severely impacted by declining sea ice. Addressing these challenges requires both robust climate change mitigation and tailored adaptation strategies to support local Arctic communities. This includes investing in more resilient infrastructure to withstand changing environmental conditions. Furthermore, incorporating Indigenous knowledge into environmental management practices is vital as it offers valuable insights into the changing Arctic landscape and provides sustainable approaches to resource use. Ultimately, Arctic ice loss has global repercussions. To adequately protect the Arctic’s environment and its communities, concerted international action and investment in climate resilience is paramount. (Arctic Council, ICE-ARC, Journal of Climate, SciTechDaily, WWF)

Canada and the Nordics Envision an Arctic Defense Coalition Against Russia

On October 2, Bloomberg reported that Canada and the Northern European countries plan to form an Arctic defense coalition to counter Russian and Chinese activities in the region. Canadian Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, met with her counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden to discuss the creation of a new “Arctic security dialogue” to address defense issues. The forum’s discussions would also focus on foreign investment in the Arctic and “dual-use” research by potential adversaries. (Bloomberg)

Take 3: Historically, the Arctic Council has been the primary forum for collaboration among Arctic nations, focusing on environmental protection, sustainable development, and scientific research. Issues related to security have explicitly been excluded from its mandate to preserve the peaceful character of Arctic cooperation. However, this new proposed security-oriented alliance introduces a more militarized and adversarial dynamic within the region, potentially undermining the Council’s founding values. The formation of an Arctic security dialogue signals a departure from the Arctic Council’s non-military focus, raising concerns about increased regional tensions. With Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden exploring defense issues, the emphasis shifts from dialogue to deterrence, potentially sidelining the Arctic Council’s collaborative framework and complicating its future. Since March 2022, cooperation within the Council has been strained as members refused to participate in Moscow-chaired meetings due to the conflict in Ukraine. As such, this new coalition will only serve to further marginalize Russia and complicate opportunities for constructive engagement on critical issues like Indigenous rights, environmental protection and scientific research. As the remaining Arctic states increasingly align with NATO, risks are raised whether such developments would stall the important groundwork the Council carries out related to environmental monitoring. Overall, while the defense coalition seeks to address legitimate security concerns, it risks fracturing international cooperation in the Arctic. This pivot towards a security-first approach could erode the Arctic Council’s influence, replacing constructive dialogue with heightened military and geopolitical tensions. (Bloomberg, Oreanda News, Top Buzz Times)

US to Invest US$1.8 Million in Bid to Bolster Critical Arctic Ice and Ocean Observations

On October 1, the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that it will invest US$1.8 million to enhance ocean monitoring technologies in the Arctic as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This investment includes US$1.2 million to expand and enhance the Argo float array in the Arctic, allowing the floats to detect and avoid sea ice. Dartmouth College will also receive US$296,000 to add sensors to seasonal ice mass balance buoys for better monitoring of sea ice changes. Additionally, US$315,000 will be allocated for innovative ocean observing infrastructure in the Northern Bering Sea. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Take 4: This proposed funding under the Biden-Harris Administration, facilitated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, reflects an important commitment to enhance scientific research and data collection capabilities in the Arctic, a region vital for understanding broader climate dynamics. The planned expansion of the Argo float array into the Arctic is particularly significant. These advanced floats, capable of avoiding sea ice, can provide invaluable data on ocean temperatures, salinity, and currents, filling existing knowledge gaps and informing predictive models for climate change impacts. Additionally, the investment in seasonal ice mass balance buoys will allow for more accurate monitoring of sea ice thickness and changes, offering critical insights into the drivers of ice melt. Understanding these processes is key not only for the Arctic ecosystem but also for predicting global sea level rise and extreme weather patterns. Furthermore, the enhancement of ocean observing infrastructure in the Bering and Chukchi Seas will aid in tracking shifts in marine life and fisheries, which are central to the livelihoods of Indigenous communities and regional economies. Overall, this investment signifies a crucial acknowledgment of the Arctic’s role in global climate regulation. By improving observational capabilities, NOAA and its partners can better understand and respond to the profound changes occurring in the Arctic. This proactive approach is essential, as the region’s transformation will have cascading effects on global weather patterns, sea levels, and ecosystems, highlighting the interconnectedness of Arctic health and worldwide climate stability. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, The White House)

Sakku Investment Corp. and Arctic Gateway Group Sign Deal to Foster Regional Economic Development

Nunavut News reported on October 2 that the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) and Sakku Investments Corp. (Sakku) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote regional economic development and create growth opportunities in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut and Northern Manitoba. The partnership focuses on joint initiatives related to transportation, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, and workforce development. Sakku, the development corporation of the Kivalliq Inuit Association, and AGG aim to leverage the Arctic Trade Corridor to bring economic benefits and cost savings to the local communities. (Nunavut News)

Take 5: The agreement between Sakku Investments Corp. and the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) constitutes a strategic step toward fostering economic development in the Arctic region. This partnership is not only vital for regional economic growth but also ties into broader issues such as Arctic sovereignty, sustainable development, and global trade. The revival of the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway is particularly crucial, as it promises to enhance the Arctic Trade Corridor, which facilitates the movement of goods, entails lower costs for local businesses, and reduces the high cost of living in remote northern communities. By improving access to essential supplies, the deal supports the economic resilience of Kivalliq’s Inuit population. Furthermore, enhancing infrastructure in the North not only benefits local communities but also establishes a stronger Canadian presence in the Arctic, which is critical in light of the increasing geopolitical interest in the region. Moreover, this collaboration aligns with global efforts to improve sustainable development in the Arctic. By investing in energy and transportation projects that potentially incorporate clean technologies, this partnership could set an example for environmentally conscious development in sensitive polar environments. In essence, the MOU between Sakku and AGG represents a multi-faceted approach to Arctic development, boosting regional economies, supporting Indigenous-led initiatives, enhancing Canadian sovereignty, and contributing to a more sustainable Arctic, highlighting the interconnectedness of local actions and global challenges in the North. (GlobeNewswire, Nunavut News, Sakku Investments, Winnipeg Free Press)