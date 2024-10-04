CHIPS for America Welcomes New and Returning Members to the Industrial Advisory Committee

Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov (hannah[dot]robinson[at]chips[dot]gov)

Today, CHIPS for America announced a new Chair and Vice Chair along with five new members to the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC). The IAC and its three working groups – which focus on understanding the long-term research and development needs of the semiconductor industry, workforce needs across the industry, and the organizational ecosystem and how public-private partnerships can bring the most value to this ecosystem – provide guidance to the Secretary of Commerce in support of achieving CHIPS for America’s ambitious R&D goals.

We are pleased to have these esteemed IAC members return for a second term:

• Ken Joyce, Executive Vice President, Brewer Science

• Tsu-Jae King Liu, Dean of the College of Engineering, UC Berkeley

• Meredith LaBeau, CTO, Calumet Electronics

• Omkaram Nalamasu, Senior Vice President and CTO, Applied Materials

• Willy Shih, Economist, Harvard Business School

We are also excited to welcome new members to the IAC:

• Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University and a nationally recognized higher education leader.

• Tom Beckley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Custom Integrated Circuit (IC) and Printed Circuit Board Group of Cadence.

• Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, Chief Technology Officer and VP of Technology Communities at SEMI.

• Jodi Forlizzi, Herbert A. Simon Professor in Computer Science at the Carnegie Melon University Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Institute and the Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the School of Computer Science.

• Dr. Martin Schmidt, President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and the previous Provost and Director of the Microsystem Technology Laboratories at MIT.

NIST wishes to thank Dr. Michael Fritze for his outstanding contributions to the IAC's work. Dr. Fritze was among the first appointees to the IAC in September 2022. His term ended on October 1, 2024.

About the IAC

The Industrial Advisory Committee was established by Congress in the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 (FY 2021 NDAA). The committee provides advice on the science and technology needs of the nation’s domestic microelectronics industry, the national strategy on microelectronics research, the research and development programs and other advanced microelectronics activities funded through CHIPS for America, and opportunities for new public-private partnerships.

The committee comprises leaders from a broad range of disciplines in the microelectronics field, including academia, the semiconductor industry, federal laboratories and other areas.

Members of the IAC serve three-year terms with new terms typically beginning each October.

