Liberty Central School District and PhotonFi Partner to deliver Innovative Tools for 21st Century Learning

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Liberty Central School District has announced a groundbreaking partnership with PhotonFi Inc. to bring cutting-edge wireless technology to its classrooms. In its continued efforts to provide students with enhanced digital learning tools, LCSD will install LiFi, or Light Fidelity, wireless connectivity in two classrooms, making it the first district in the region to adopt this innovative solution.LiFi technology uses invisible light to transmit data, offering a fast, more secure and reliable network. This installation will provide the faculty with the tools they need to keep their students thriving in today’s increasingly digital world, while ensuring a safe learning environment.“At Liberty Central School District, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible tools for success,” said LCSD Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sullivan. “Our collaboration with PhotonFi allows us to stay at the forefront of technology while maintaining the safety and security of our students as a top priority.”The initial installation of LiFiMax in two classrooms, one in the high school and one in the middle school, is expected to enhance the learning experience by offering high-speed, secure internet access that won’t be bogged down by the number of devices logged in.“I want to thank Pat Killian, our director of technology, for researching this technology and being the driving force behind bringing it to Liberty,” Sullivan said.The district is planning the installation, which is expected to take place later this fall.Once installed the district will watch the performance and evaluate. The technology has the possibility of being an alternative to running new Ethernet to keep up with the category changes of the cables, Killian said.PhotonFi Inc. is an industry leader in LiFi technology, dedicated to transforming the way institutions deliver connectivity.“We’re excited to partner with Liberty Central School District to bring the future of wireless technology into the classroom,” said Fred Towns, chief revenue officer of PhotonFi Inc. “LiFiMax not only meets the growing digital needs of teachers and students but also provides a safer alternative for schools looking to innovate without compromise.”As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Liberty Central School District remains committed to ensuring that its students are equipped with the resources and technology needed to succeed in the 21st century.About LCSD:Liberty Central School District is at the crossroads of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley region serving nearly 1,900 students in grades preK-12 in three schools. The mission of LCSD is to empower each student to contribute and thrive in a diverse community by pursuing their potential, and the district’s vision is to cultivate trust and courage to be innovative and persevere. In partnership with parents and the community, the district strives to provide a comprehensive educational experience that is high quality, challenging and inspires all students to make a positive contribution to society.About PhotonFi:PhotonFi is an international startup with seasoned technology innovators committed to Connecting the World at the Speed of Light by offering the comprehensive PhotonFi System. The company is paving the way to better connectivity with their solution suite from components to full system. The PhotonFi System offers limitless expandability from desktop to stadium and everything in between. PhotonFi has the capability to support the customer’s journey from interest to design, delivery, installation, service, and support.What are the benefits of LiFiMax?1. Faster Data Transmission2. Enhanced Security3. Reduced Interference4. High Device Density5. Bandwidth Capacity6. Latency ReductionIn short, LiFiMax provides faster, more secure, and interference-free wireless connectivity.

