Governor Mills Signs Executive Order Establishing Commission to Review School Construction and Renovation Funding

MAINE, October 4

October 4, 2024



Commission chaired by former Maine Labor Commissioner will conduct first comprehensive evaluation of school construction needs since 1998

Governor Janet Mills today signed an Executive Order establishing a commission to conduct a comprehensive review of school construction and renovation financing in Maine.

Since 2019, the Governor, in partnership with the Legislature, has made record investments to update and modernize Maine's public schools -- dedicating $580 million for the renovation and construction of schools and for the debt service associated with school construction loans. Despite these record investments, available funding continues to outpace construction and renovation needs and Maine's aging school infrastructure is expected to require additional investment in the years ahead.

The Governor's Commission on School Construction will bring together state, municipal, and education leaders to review Maine's approach to school construction financing and offer policy recommendations to ensure the state is equitably supporting the needs of Maine students and communities. The State of Maine has not conducted a comprehensive review of school construction financing in more than 25 years.

Governor Mills has appointed former Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Valerie Landry -- an experienced management, strategy, and organizational consultant -- to serve as Chair of the Commission. A copy of the Governor's Executive Order creating the Commission can be found here.

"Every child in Maine should be able to attend a safe, modern, efficient, and accessible public school -- regardless of the community in which they live,"said Governor Janet Mills. "It's time for a new look at how Maine pays for school construction. I look forward to reviewing the commission's findings and working with the Legislature to see if we can improve how the state supports the needs of Maine's children and communities."

"The condition of school buildings in Maine is a crucial issue, not only for students and teachers, but for the future of our state," said Valerie Landry, Chair of the Governor's Commission on School Construction. "I look forward to working closely with members of the Commission and others to find a longer-term solution to this problem."

"Children learn best in classrooms and schools that are safe, welcoming, engaging, and accessible. While educators work to transform every environment into a safe and nurturing space, we know that many communities across our state face significant barriers to modernizing and updating their school buildings and providing 21st-century learning environments," said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin. "Through the work of this Commission, we can develop sustainable ways to respond to the needs of our students and educators and create the learning environments that enable all students in Maine to thrive."

The new commission established by the Governor is consistent with a similar body proposed in legislation (LD 2285) during the 131st Maine Legislature. That bill -- crafted with the support of the Governor's office -- would have established a commission "to find the most fiscally responsible and equitable method of funding public school construction." The Legislature adjourned sine die in May 2024 without passing the bill.

Recognizing that many schools across Maine urgently require upgrades or construction to enhance safety, energy efficiency, or community access, the Governor used her executive authority to establish a similar commission, tasking members with issuing a final report to the Governor and Legislature no later than April 15, 2025.

In its report, the Commission is directed to identify statewide school construction and renovation needs and analyze how other states fund school construction and maintenance needs. The report is expected to include recommendations for changes in law or regulation to ensure Maine is effectively and equitably supporting the current and future needs of Maine students, school staff, and communities.

Members of the Governor's Commission include the Commissioners of the Departments of Education and Administrative and Financial Services; the State Director of the Bureau of General Services, or their designees; the Chair of the State Board of Education or their designee; three current or former superintendents selected by the Commissioner of Education; and representatives from the Maine School Boards Association, Maine Association of School Business Officials, the construction industry, the Maine Municipal Bond Bank, and the Maine Municipal Association.

"Our schools are critical community resources, used for learning, libraries, sports, community meetings, and as central locations during emergencies. Yet many of our school buildings were built multiple decades ago and are in desperate need of upgrades," said Steve Bailey, Executive Director of the Maine School Boards Association. "Our students and staff deserve to learn and work in healthy learning environments that support 21st century learning needs. We hope this new commission can help Maine reinforce its commitment towards providing a quality learning environment for all students throughout the state."

Widely respected for her judgment and strategic thinking, Commission Chair Valerie Landry has been tapped by Republican, Democratic, and Independent Governors across New England to evaluate complex challenges and offer policy solutions.

In 1995, Landry was nominated by former Governor Angus King to serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor. In the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift appointed Landry to a commission charged with recommending structural and cultural changes at the Massachusetts Port Authority, responsible for oversight of Logan Airport. In 2022, Governor Mills appointed Landry to serve on the University of Maine System Board of Trustees. Landry is a longtime resident of Ocean Park in Old Orchard Beach.

The Governor's Commission on School Construction will be supported by staff from the Department of Education. The Chair and Commissioners will not be compensated for their work.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills has secured $87 million in new funding for the School Revolving Renovation Fund, which provides financial support to assist School Administrative Units in renovating school facilities.

The last comprehensive review of school construction finance in Maine was the Governor's School Facilities Commission, which submitted its recommendations to Governor King and the Legislature on February 1, 1998.