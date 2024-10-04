California enacts landmark law to improve health data collection on Indigenous people with roots in Latin America

Indigenous peoples from Latin America are typically lumped into government data about Latinos, although many do not identify as Latinos themselves. The World Bank estimates there are 780 indigenous peoples and 560 indigenous languages spoken in Latin America.

