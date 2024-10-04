Judge temporarily blocks new California election deepfake law, citing First Amendment

“Supreme Court precedent illuminates that while a well-founded fear of a digitally manipulated media landscape may be justified, this fear does not give legislators unbridled license to bulldoze over the longstanding tradition of critique, parody, and satire protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez wrote.

