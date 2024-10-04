Submit Release
Statement by Premier King on World Teachers’ Day

CANADA, October 4 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on World Teachers’ Day:

“October 5 is World Teachers’ Day, a day to celebrate the dedication and impact of teachers who shape the future of our province. Their passion and commitment inspire and educate future generations, making a lasting difference in the lives of students.

Teachers do more than teach; they create safe and caring spaces where every child can thrive. They build strong relationships with their students, helping them feel valued and supported. Their hard work and commitment extend beyond the classroom, as they inspire students to become active, engaged members of our province.

Thank you to all our Island teachers for your hard work and unwavering dedication.

Happy World Teachers’ Day!”
 

