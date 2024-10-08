Source7 and Bees360 Partner to Improve Property Underwriting

Source7 partners with Bees360 to integrate AI and data-driven insights, enhancing underwriting accuracy for insurers and improving customer experience.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Source7, a leading data company specializing in real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Bees360, an industry leader in AI-powered, drone-enabled property inspection services, to enhance the property underwriting process.By combining Source7's expertise in providing accurate risk assessments for appliances with Bees360's innovative underwriting inspection capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver significant benefits to the insurance industry.Key benefits of the partnership include:• Enhanced underwriting: Source7's proprietary risk algorithms, now integrated into Bees360's underwriting inspection process, enables insurers to calculate more precise risks associated with home appliances, leading to an improved underwriting decisions.• Improved policy holder experience: Bees360's inspection software, now enhanced with Source7's appliance data on age, expected life, warranty, and class action lawsuit information, is a new value-added service for policy holders to help them mitigate risk or plan / budget for future purchases."We are excited to partner with Bees360 to improve the home appliance underwriting process," said Brian Webb, President of Source7. "By combining our strengths in data analytics and risk assessment with Bees360's expertise in underwriting inspections, we can deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive innovation in the insurance industry.""Bees360 is thrilled to collaborate with Source7 to create a more efficient and accurate underwriting experience," said Andy Liu, CEO at Bees360. "Our partnership will enable insurers to make informed decisions, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately reduce risks."Source7 is a data company that delivers real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals for residential property managers and insurance carriers in the US. By pioneering "asset intelligence" for insurance carriers, Source7 enables more strategic data-driven risk management decisions across the organization.Bees360 is a leader in AI-powered property inspections, utilizing a nationwide network of drone-equipped BeesInspectors to streamline claims and underwriting. By combining industry expertise with cutting-edge technology, Bees360 delivers precise, cost-effective solutions that enhance accuracy, reduce costs, and drive efficiency in property risk assessments.

