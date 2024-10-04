NAPIA Responds to Recent Flooding in Buncombe County, NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) is closely monitoring the devastating flooding that has impacted Asheville and surrounding areas.We extend our deepest sympathies to the residents and businesses affected by this natural disaster.The recent storm has led to significant flooding and landslides, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses. NAPIA recognizes the challenges faced by those impacted and is committed to providing support during this difficult time.Resources:For those who have Flood Insurance and plan to make a claim, below are links to helpful information:NFIP Claims Manual: The NFIP Claims Manual is the rulebook for Flood claims. This manual includes detailed information regarding coverage applications and required proofs:The NFIP Claims Handbook will give insureds an overview of the flood insurance claim process: NFIP Claims HandbookCall to Action:Local and state emergency management teams are working tirelessly to assist affected residents. We urge those in need to contact local and federal resources for immediate help.1. North Carolina Department of Public Safety: ncdps.gov/helene2. North Carolina Department of Insurance: Dept. of Insurance3. FEMA: FEMA - Federal Assistance4. Disaster Assistance: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ About NAPIA:The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) is a professional organization dedicated to representing the interests of public insurance adjusters. Our mission is to promote professionalism and provide resources that benefit policyholders and the insurance community.

