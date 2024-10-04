HNL Lab Medicine Announces Relocation of Allentown - AMC 17th Street Patient Service Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce the relocation of its Allentown - AMC 17th Street Patient Service Center to a new, more convenient location designed to enhance the patient experience and provide improved service.



The last day of operation at the current Allentown - AMC 17th Street PSC, located at 401 N. 17th St., will be Friday, October 11, 2024, with a closing time of 12 PM.

The new facility is situated just across the street, in the Fairgrounds Medical Center, at 400 N. 17th St., Suite 202. The new location will open its doors the following day, Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7 AM.

This relocation reflects HNL Lab Medicine’s commitment to continuously improving access to quality laboratory services. The new location offers enhanced convenience while maintaining the same exceptional standard of care.

“We are excited to provide a more accessible and comfortable space for our patients,” said Leanne Aquino, Director of Marketing. “Our goal is to make it easier for our community to access the essential services they need.”

HNL Lab Medicine encourages patients and healthcare providers to take note of the upcoming change and share this important update with their networks. For additional information or inquiries, please contact HNL Lab Medicine’s Customer Care Team at 877-402-4221. A full listing of nearby Patient Service Centers can be found at HNL.com/locations.

HNL Patient Service Center: Allentown - Fairgrounds Medical Center

Address: 400 N. 17th St. Suite 202, Allentown, PA 18104

Phone: 484-425-5272 | Fax: 610-969-3085

Website: https://www.hnl.com/

Hours of Operation: Monday ‐ Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0c3a530-3d50-460f-b4cb-665698c0c9a0

Media Contact: Alexandra Ford alexandra.ford@hnl.com 484-425-8007

Allentown - Fairgrounds Medical Center HNL Lab Medicine's Allentown - Fairgrounds Medical Center PSC location

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.