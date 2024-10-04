FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, October 4, 2024

Contact: LPDmedia@LKPD.org

Watch LKPD’s Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Class

Lawrence, KS – LKPD is holding the second session of its first Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) class with the intention of scheduling more and the media is invited to see students learn.

Credentialed Media who RSVP can attend the second session of this 9-hour course. Students began the class last Saturday.

What: RAD Rape Aggression Defense Class Session #2

When: Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 am (Must RSVP to LPDMedia@lkpd.org to attend)

Where: LKPD Training Center

4820 Bob Billings Parkway

The RAD program is a comprehensive self-defense program specifically designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect themselves against various forms of assault, including sexual assault. It is led by two female LKPD certified RAD instructors. This particular class is tailored to women college age or older.

The key components of RAD training include:

Physical Techniques : Participants learn basic self-defense techniques taught in a safe and controlled environment.

Risk Reduction Strategies : Participants learn to recognize and avoid potentially dangerous situations, as well as strategies for de-escalating confrontations.

Verbal Assertiveness : RAD teaches participants how to assert themselves verbally in threatening situations, including how to clearly and confidently communicate boundaries and seek assistance.

Simulated Scenarios : Scenarios provide valuable hands-on experience and help participants build confidence in their ability to defend themselves.

