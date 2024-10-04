Submit Release
Update to Wisconsin DOJ DCI Heather Szekeres Death Investigation in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in partnership with Shawano County Sheriff and Shawano Police Department, is continuing to investigate the 2013 disappearance and death of Heather Szekeres.

 

Following new leads in the case, law enforcement returned yesterday to the location where Szekeres was found in 2014. Law enforcement conducted a search and recovered additional evidence. The investigation into the disappearance and death of Heather Szekeres remains ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

 

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Shawano Sheriff’s Department Detective Gamm at 715-526-7930 or Shawano Sheriff’s Department Detective LaLuzerne at 715-526-7914.

 

DCI and Shawano County Sheriff’s Office are leading this investigation, with assistance from Shawano Police Department, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

 

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

