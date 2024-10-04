USDA Awards $19.2M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-grant Institutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today a $19.2 million investment in 1890 Land-grant Universities to provide undergraduate scholarships for students to stimulate interest in food and agricultural careers.

“The 1890 Land-grant Universities have been critical partners in building the next generation of agricultural leaders, including here at USDA,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This scholarship investment is an important resource for students as they pursue their dreams and set out to make their mark on the world.”

Vilsack will speak about this announcement during a meeting today with the 1890 Land Grant University Council of Presidents.

Administered by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), these scholarships enable outstanding 1890 Land-grant University (LGU) students to pursue and complete baccalaureate degrees in food and agricultural sciences and related fields. This program complements USDA’s 1890 National Scholars Program, which provides competitively selected students with full tuition, fees, books, room and board. These programs are part of a suite of opportunities USDA administers to develop a highly skilled food and agricultural systems workforce.

“The investments and partnerships USDA science has with the 1890 community, including the 1890 Scholarships Program, build capacity that brings excellence and diversity into the agriculture sector,” said Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young, USDA Chief Scientist and Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics. “We all must contribute to the critical work of educating and developing the next generation of food and ag professionals.”

August 30 marked the 134th anniversary of the Second Morrill Act of 1890, which gave Land-grant status to state-designated historically Black colleges and universities, expanding the reach and impact of the U.S. Land-grant University System. USDA has a long history of investing in and supporting historically Black colleges and universities. Learn more about USDA NIFA’s 1890 Land-grant Institutions programs designed to strengthen these universities’ capacity for research, Extension and teaching in the food and agricultural sciences.

“As we work to build a future agriculture workforce that represents American society, USDA NIFA’s 1890 Scholarships Program is a critical component for success,” said NIFA Director Dr. Manjit Misra. “Since the program was authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, NIFA has invested $92 million to support 3,274 scholarships to help recruit, engage, retain, mentor and train undergraduate students at the 19 1890 Land-grant Universities.”

Each 1890 LGU received funds to support students at their institution, including: Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.

USDA continues to invest in the workforce of the future and provides opportunities to students by providing scientific and agricultural learning experiences.

NIFA is building a better future by nurturing innovation in the food and agricultural sciences and cultivating equitable change in communities across the nation. Through investments in science as a solution to our greatest challenges, USDA NIFA collaborates with partners to drive research, education and Extension — improving lives, supporting livelihoods and sustaining the planet. In FY 2023, NIFA’s total investment was $2.5 billion.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.