Amanda Constanza Promoted to Vice President of Underwriting & Analytics at ARU

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced the promotion of Amanda Constanza, AIDA, MPH, to Vice President of Underwriting and Analytics. Constanza has been an integral part of ARU’s success from the beginning, and in her new role, she will lead the continued health and profitability of ARU’s E&S underwriting portfolio.Constanza joined ARU as the company’s first true full-time employee. Since then, she has served in key positions of increasing responsibility throughout ARU’s evolution, from inception to development, refinement, and scale. Most recently, Constanza was Underwriting Manager of ARU’s flagship Poultry Confinement division, and her leadership produced consistent, sustainable, and profitable results in one of the insurance industry’s most challenging classes of business. Constanza is a leading expert on Poultry Confinement underwriting and loss control, and her achievements were nationally recognized when she was selected as a winner of Insurance Business America’s Rising Stars Award in 2023.ARU CEO William (“Will”) Johnson III stated, “It has been an absolute joy working alongside Amanda since ARU’s launch. Many outsiders believe that starting a company is a glamorous affair, but Amanda knows the truth; it is brutally-difficult, messy, frustrating, and stressful. From the very beginning, Amanda’s determination and commitment were core ingredients keeping ARU afloat. As the company grew, Amanda demonstrated herself as a true student of risk and loss, and her focus and discipline led to the development of proprietary underwriting and loss control techniques that remain fundamental to the company’s success. One particular thing I recall noticing about Amanda as soon as we met: when she is presented with new information, she dives far beyond the surface -- she is able to intake new information, digest it, and wield a mastery of it in very short timeframes.” Johnson continued, “In addition to her own considerable growth as a professional, Amanda’s development as a leader continues to be impressive, and it is a pleasure to observe her escalating skillset teaching, training, and growing others to be successful. Amanda and ARU have come an incredibly long way together, but I know the best is yet to come.”Constanza adds, "I am honored to step into the role of Vice President of Underwriting & Analytics. When I first joined ARU, we were little more than a concept on a whiteboard. Since then, we've achieved remarkable results and created sustainable solutions for our valued insureds, brokers, and other stakeholders. I am eager to apply the knowledge we’ve gained to continue our culture of underwriting discipline, ensuring we stay a trusted partner as we expand our reach in the market.”ARU was founded in 2016 and has grown rapidly due to proprietary methods focused on building sustainable underwriting portfolios. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Property risks. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and insurers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

