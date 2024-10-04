The 'best' promise is more than fulfilled in a collection that stands out from any other."” — D. Donovan, Midwest Book Review

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Anthology of “Best Climate Change Stories” Features 34 Authors from Nine Countries

The Book Bin in Onley, Virginia, and Secant Publishing in Salisbury, Maryland, are celebrating the launch of a new, international anthology of short stories that depict the many facets of worldwide climate change and its human impact.

With recurring themes that include a warming climate, rising seas, volatile weather, and endangered communities, the 34 winning submissions, all being published for the first time, were drawn from nine countries and ten states. Entrants were asked to interpret climate change from a human, literary perspective rather than one of issues advocacy or scientific analysis.

Cash prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively, were awarded to A. A. Rubin of East Williston, New York (“Noah’s Great Rainbow,” First Place); K. M. Watson of Sykesville, Maryland (“Desert Fish,” Second Place), and Olaf Lahayne of Vienna, Austria (“Beyond the Timberline,” Third Place). Prizes were sponsored by the Book Bin.

A signing at the Book Bin on Saturday, October 5, from 11 am – 2 pm will bring together at least seven authors from three states to sign the new release and meet readers interested in the timely subject. The bookstore is located at Four Corner Plaza, 25304 Lankford Highway (U.S. 13), Onley, Virginia.

“Almost all of our stories portray human resilience and tenacity,” said the three judges, Ron Sauder of Secant Publishing, Philip Wilson of the Book Bin, and Karen Gravelle, an Eastern Shore author.

“But all of that resourcefulness is balanced against the exceptional complexity of Planet Earth and our limited ability to anticipate and control the future.”

Reviewers have praised the collection and its unexpected insights:

“Each story exposes a new twist, some braced by future visions of a world unchecked by the looming climate crisis, while others stay firmly based in the here and now." - BookLife (Editor's Pick)

"Each story poses a thought-provoking scenario firmly rooted in individual lives and impacts. Each will prompt not only food for thought, but vivid discussions in book groups and classrooms interested in considering climate change impact in different ways.... The 'best' promise is more than fulfilled in a collection that stands out from any other." - D. Donovan, Midwest Book Review

"All the stories in this collection are absorbing in their own way, and each story has something unique to say about the biggest challenge human civilization has faced in a long, long time. Highly recommended." - Pikasho Deka, 5-Star Review, Readers' Favorite

Best Climate Change Stories (ISBN 979-8-9903562-3-8; 294 pp; 6x9 trade paperback; US $17.99) is available to the book trade through Ingram.

Readers can find it in print and/or ebook format on every major platform – including Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, IndieBound, Kobo, and others.

For more information on the Book Bin see www.bookbinva.com . For more information on Secant Publishing see www.secantpublishing.com .

