Golden Flame Hot Wings Announces Nationwide Franchise Expansion

Enjoying Golden Flame hot wings

Now is the time to act” — Johnny M Wilson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Flame Hot Wings Announces Nationwide Franchise ExpansionGolden Flame Hot Wings Announces Nationwide Franchise ExpansionFounder Carlos Cetina and Franchise Expert Johnny Wilson Lead the Charge to Bring Proven Hot Wings Concept to Investors NationwideGolden Flame Hot Wings, the renowned restaurant brand known for its delicious wings and over 20 years of success, is thrilled to announce its national expansion through franchising. The company, founded by Carlos Cetina, has grown from humble beginnings to a business generating over $3 million annually. Now, with the guidance of franchise expert Johnny Wilson, Golden Flame Hot Wings is ready to offer its winning concept to entrepreneurs across the United States.With a commitment to quality, proven business strategies, and a strong partnership, Golden Flame Hot Wings is inviting investors and operators to join a successful business model that promises growth and opportunity. The company has already begun its nationwide franchising efforts, offering a chance for others to be part of this growing industry.Carlos Cetina's StoryCarlos Cetina, the founder of Golden Flame Hot Wings, started with nothing more than a passion for great food and a vision for a successful business. Over the past two decades, his hard work and dedication have transformed his dream into a reality, with the company now thriving in multiple locations. Cetina's story of determination and success is the foundation of Golden Flame's expansion, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps and build their own thriving franchises.Partnering with Franchise Expert Johnny WilsonTo ensure a smooth and successful nationwide expansion, Cetina has partnered with Johnny Wilson, a seasoned franchise expert with a proven track record in growing brands. Together, they are dedicated to helping franchisees succeed by providing the tools, guidance, and support necessary to thrive in the competitive wings market.Why Now is the TimeThe wings market continues to grow, with consumers craving old, flavorful options. Golden Flame Hot Wings has positioned itself at the forefront of this trend, offering a product that people love and a business model that works. With the national franchise opportunity now available, investors and operators have the chance to join a brand with a proven concept, strong financial backing, and a dedicated team supporting their success.PRESS RELEASEGolden Flame Hot Wings Phone: 3038291057 jwilson@goldenflamehotwings.comWebsite: www.goldenflamehotwings.com

