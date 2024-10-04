California awards $167 million in Prop 47 savings to communities for treatment and services

Since its inception, Proposition 47 savings have created approximately $800 million in available funding, with 65% of state savings going towards mental health treatment, substance use disorder treatment and diversion programs, 25% going to K-12 schools, and 10% going to victims services.

This cohort of grantees represents the fourth round of three-year grants the BSCC has awarded. Since 2014, these Proposition 47 grants have totaled more than $490 million to fund programs such as housing assistance, substance-use disorder and mental health treatment, job training, and civil legal services, many of which are barriers to employment and housing.

“Our Proposition 47 grant program is making a positive impact in our communities through meaningful interventions-there is no doubt these programs are changing lives,” said BSCC Board Chair Linda Penner. “It’s exciting to continue this funding to help support these diverse efforts and it’s encouraging to see the kind of services they will provide.”

BSCC provides a variety of public data dashboards, including Proposition 47 grantee metrics, as well as recently released reports noting the multitude of successful outcomes for programs supported by the grant funding. A statewide evaluation released in February 2024 indicated that recidivism was cut by more than half for low-level offenders in Proposition 47-funded programs. BSCC provides services to the county adult and juvenile justice systems through inspections of county jails and juvenile detention facilities, technical assistance on local issues, promulgation of regulations, training standards for local correctional staff, and the administration of a wide range of public safety, re-entry, violence reduction, and rehabilitative grants to state and local governments and community-based organizations.

Governor Newsom has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. This includes the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan – which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and getting guns and drugs off our streets.

As part of the state’s investments to combat organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 communities to help local communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects. Through these grants, law enforcement agencies across the state have made 6,922 arrests and invested in new technology and programs to improve public safety in their communities.

Grant recipients include:

City of Anaheim – City Attorney — $8,000,000

City of Bakersfield — $1,999,374

City of Banning — $6,990,541

City of Fort Bragg – Police Department — $2,521,555

City of Long Beach, Department of Health and Human Services — $8,000,000

City of Pomona — $8,000,000

City of Seaside Recreation Services — $6,022,619

County of San Diego – Behavioral Health Services — $8,000,000

County of Glenn Health and Human Services Agency — $8,000,000

County of Riverside Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions — $8,000,000

Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — $6,000,000

Madera County Office of the District Attorney — $2,000,000

Marin County Sheriff’s Office — $6,149,144

Orange County Probation – $8,000,000

Public Defender for the County of Monterey — $8,000,000

Riverside County Veterans’ Services — $7,937,500

Sacramento County Department of Health Services — $8,000,000

San Francisco – Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing — $7,999,999

San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments — $8,000,000

Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency — $8,000,000

Santa Cruz County Office of Education — $7,118,238

Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office — $7,926,172

Shasta County Probation — $2,000,000

Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office — $2,591,725

University of California, Irvine – $2,469,922

Ventura County Public Defender’s Office — $7,317,598

Yolo County Probation Department — $2,000,000

Information about the individual awards and programs