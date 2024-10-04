Calgary Marketing Expert Warns Businesses of Common AI Content Creation Pitfalls

Local businesses are at risk of falling into common traps when using tools like ChatGPT for their website content. David Howse discusses how to best avoid them.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing content creation, but local businesses are at risk of falling into common traps when using tools like ChatGPT for their website content. David Howse, a digital marketing expert, sheds light on these pitfalls in a recent interview with Calgary Business News.

In the article entitled, "Some Business Owners in Calgary are Struggling on How to Best Use ChatGPT and Other AI Writing Tools," Howse makes several important points on better AI use.

"The allure of AI-generated content is undeniable, but it's a double-edged sword," warns Howse. "Some Calgary businesses are unknowingly compromising their brand identity and credibility in their rush to adopt these tools."

According to Howse, the primary mistakes businesses make include:

Lack of Human Oversight: Relying solely on AI without human review can lead to inaccuracies and tone mismatches.

Overreliance on AI-Generated Content: Failing to balance AI-generated content with human creativity and expertise.

Ignoring Brand Voice: Allowing AI to overshadow the unique personality and tone of the brand.

Neglecting Fact-Checking: Assuming AI-generated information is always accurate without verification.

Using Unusual Words: Accepting AI's sometimes overly complex or inappropriate word choices.

"It's important for businesses to understand that AI is a tool, not a replacement for human creativity and judgment," Howse emphasizes. "The key is to harness AI's efficiency while maintaining the human touch that resonates with your audience."

Howse advises businesses to implement a robust review process for AI-generated content, ensuring it aligns with their brand voice and values. He also stresses the importance of fact-checking and fine-tuning AI outputs to maintain authenticity and relevance.

As AI continues to evolve, Calgary businesses must navigate this new landscape carefully. Howse's insights serve as a timely reminder of the balance needed between technological advancement and maintaining a genuine connection with customers.

