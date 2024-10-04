NUJ sets record straight as IPT hearing draws to a close

An affidavit has been submitted by Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, following a late disclosure document revealed during a hearing earlier this week.

Final submissions will be made on 4 October at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal hearing into the case taken by NUJ member Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney arising from their 2018 arrest relating to their documentary film No Stone Unturned.

The IPT is being asked to rule that the PSNI acted unlawfully by obtaining communications data held by McCaffrey and Birney which it is alleged was to identify their confidential journalistic sources.

At this morning’s hearing Brenda Campbell KC lodged an affidavit on behalf of the National Union of Journalists refuting claims by former Durham Constabulary investigator Darren Ellis that the NUJ had paid money into the account of Labour MP Grahame Morris MP and that the Durham constituency MP had secured payment to act as a “hired hand” for the union in supporting McCaffrey and Birney.

The affidavit by Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, emphatically sets the record straight in relation to Mr Morris, who has never received payment for his solidarity support of the NUJ parliamentary group. As an independent trade union, the NUJ does not make political donations.

The allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Mr Morris and the NUJ, only came to light on Wednesday morning in a late disclosure document revealed at the commencement of the second day of the hearing. Ms Stanistreet’s affidavit, together with publicly available parliamentary records, make clear that the allegations are completely ill-founded.

In July the NUJ was granted permission to intervene in the case, enabling the union to make a detailed written submission and submit supporting statements from Professor Emeritus Chris Frost, Chair of the NUJ Ethics Council, NEC member, journalist and author Kathryn Johnson, former Sunday World editor Jim McDowell, journalist and author Alex Thomson and investigative journalist Ed Moloney.

Brenda Campbell KC, is instructed by Olivia O’Kane solicitor DWF Northern Ireland and Natasha Morris, NUJ Legal and Equality Officer. Séamus Dooley, Assistant General Secretary has represented the NUJ at the hearing.

Yesterday’s hearing heard closing submissions from counsel for both journalists and for the PSNI.

