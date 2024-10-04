NUJ condemns RELX for its union-busting decision to derecognise the union at LexisNexis and LexisNexis Risk Solutions

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has today received notification from LexisNexis and LexisNexis Risk Solutions (formerly RBI) of its intention to terminate long-standing recognition agreements with the union. The NUJ strongly condemns the decision, urging a reversal of the ill-judged attempt to remove collective bargaining rights from journalists and editorial workers.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The decision to unilaterally derecognise the NUJ and scrap two longstanding collective bargaining agreements without any discussion or engagement is a contemptuous and arrogant move on the part of the company.

“Trade union rights are human rights. For a company that prides itself on its legal expertise and services, and delivering content aimed at HR and industrial relations professionals, exposing their own naked hostility to trade union organisation and contempt for collective bargaining is a pretty bad look.

“If the company’s management believes this is the end of NUJ engagement and organisation at the business, they are also woefully misguided. In claiming the mantle as one of the first UK employers to derecognise a union in the early days of a new Labour government, they must surely also be aware of the imminent legislative changes to workers’ rights – reform that will make it easier to gain a collective voice at work.

“It’s also of note that this blatant union-busting move comes after a period of animated organising and recruitment at The Lancet, also owned by RELX. It’s not cynical to see this decision to scrap our chapels’ recognition agreements as a knee-jerk attempt by the company to stifle their employees’ appetite for independent trade union recognition and protection. I have no doubt this backwards and ultimately futile move will only harden our members’ resolve to defend their rights and provide a boost to the NUJ’s recruitment and organising efforts.”