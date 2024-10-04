Two Shelby County Driver Services Centers to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Memphis/East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center and Bartlett Express Services Center will each close next week for installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.

The Memphis/East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 3200 East Shelby Drive, will close Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The Bartlett Express Services Center, 6340 Summer Ave., will close Wednesday, Oct. 9, and will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.