10/04/2024

Celebrate the Fall Harvest: Explore Connecticut Farms for a Fun-Filled Experience

(HARTFORD, CT) – As the leaves turn and the air cools, it’s time to embrace the beauty of autumn and all the delightful activities it brings. This fall, CT Grown invites families and friends to create lasting memories by visiting local farms for a variety of harvest activities, including pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, corn mazes, and award-winning farm wineries. Experience the joys of fall harvest activities that bring together community, tradition, and fun by gathering your loved ones and heading out to explore all that Connecticut’s farms have to offer.

“Fall harvest activities are a wonderful way for residents and tourists to reconnect with nature and enjoy the bounties of the season,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We encourage everyone to get outside, support local farms, and create cherished memories this fall.”

Pick-Your-Own Apples

Nothing says fall like the crisp, sweet taste of freshly picked apples. Connecticut’s orchards invite visitors to stroll through rows of apple trees and handpick their favorite varieties. Whether you’re making homemade pies or enjoying them straight from the tree, this experience is sure to be a highlight of your fall season. Don’t forget to pick up some sweet or hard apple cider, and perhaps a bag of fresh apple cider donuts for a special treat.

Pumpkin Picking

Did you know that the traditional carving pumpkin is in fact called the Connecticut Field Pumpkin? From the perfect pumpkin for your Halloween carving to decorative gourds for your autumn table, pumpkin patches are ready to welcome guests of all ages. Families can wander through vibrant fields, snap festive photos, and find the ideal pumpkins to bring home.

Stroll Corn Mazes

Get lost in the fun with our exciting corn mazes! These creative labyrinths offer challenges for all ages, making them a perfect outing for friends and family. Compete to see who can find their way out first or enjoy a leisurely stroll through the golden stalks while soaking up the fall ambiance.

Farm Winery Outings

Don’t miss the chance to visit local farm wineries, where you can savor the flavors of the season. Enjoy tastings of unique wines crafted from locally grown grapes, and experience vineyard tours that showcase the artistry of winemaking. Many wineries also offer special fall events and pairings, making for an unforgettable outing. While you are there remember to collect a stamp for the Passport to CT Wine Country program for a chance to win great prizes. Learn more here: CTWineCountry.org.

Plan Your Visit

Now is the perfect time to plan your farm visit and take part in these beloved autumn activities. If you aren’t sure where to begin, CT Grown has mapped out destinations to make a day of it on the CT Grown Trail by dividing the state into East, West, and Central. Some farms encourage reservations, so be sure to check their websites for hours, availability, and any special events they may have.

For more information on local farms, including maps and schedules of activities, please visit CTGrown.org.

