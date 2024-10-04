Attorney General Josh Stein Provides Updates on Price Gouging and Helene-Related Scams

For Immediate Release:

Friday, October 4, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today provided an update on price gouging complaints and gave updates on disaster repair scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The Department of Justice has received 196 complaints alleging Helene-related price gouging. Most complaints are related to fuel, groceries, and hotel costs with the majority of complaints related to businesses in Buncombe, Cleveland, Madison, and Mecklenburg counties. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating these complaints and has already sent four civil investigative demands to learn more about some of these concerns. Attorney General Stein will hold a press call this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to discuss these scams.

“I have seen firsthand the devastation people in western North Carolina are facing,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The people I’ve spoken with have more than enough to worry about as they recover and rebuild. The last thing they need is a scammer coming in to take advantage of their desperation. If you see price gouging or any other scam, please report it to my office so we can investigate and take action.”

North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declares a state of emergency. In some cases, businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by the incident causing the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses cannot, however, unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency. File price gouging complaints at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

As people begin to recover from Hurricane Helene, Attorney General Stein in reminding North Carolinians to remain vigilant against scammers who claim to help repair or fix your home or property. Follow our tips to keep you and your loved ones safe from disaster repair scams:

Do your research. If a storm damages your property, you may need repairs. Be sure to get a written estimate from contractors before rushing into a deal. Getting an estimate will ensure you are not getting overcharged or scammed, as well as give you to opportunity to compare prices from other companies. Check out a business’s credentials and visit Better Business Bureau or call our office to make sure the company does not have complaints against them.

Do not pay upfront. Some companies may pressure you to pay the full cost up front before they start the work, but then will fall short of what was asked of them. Pay your contractors as you go, once you are satisfied with the work they have done, and hold back a percentage until the job is done. If a business is requiring a downpayment, do not pay them without getting a written contract first. Pay with a credit card when possible so you have added protection in case of a dispute.

Be wary of limited-time assistance. Some businesses may offer special “now or never” deals to your family following hurricane damage. A lot of these offers might come directly to your door, with out-of-state companies showing up at your doorstep and offering to do work immediately. If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t sign unless you’ve done your research.

Be on the lookout for price gouging. Some businesses will raise their prices to exploit times of crisis. Remember, if the Governor declares a state of emergency, North Carolina’s price gouging law goes into effect. Report suspicions of price gouging to our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging so we can investigate.

Background :

Attorney General Josh Stein joined Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday in western North Carolina where he talked with people who have been affected by the storm.

Attorney General Stein also briefed President Biden about the scams and price gouging that is occurring in western North Carolina.

Attorney General Stein also released charity scam guidance for North Carolinians who are interested in donating to support the relief and recovery efforts.

