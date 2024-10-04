Forging Resilience: Chaplain Leaders Highlight Unity at Luke AFB

The 944th Fighter Wing welcomed Air Force Reserve Chaplain leadership Sept. 17, 2024, with Chaplain Col. James F. Danford, AFRC Command Chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Hales, AFRC Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, visiting Luke Air Force Base to engage with chapel staff, assess needs, and exchange best practices.

Chaplain Danford emphasized the pastoral nature of the visit, focusing on mentoring both chaplains and religious affairs Airmen. He highlighted the collaboration between the 944th and 56th Fighter Wings' chapel teams, describing their joint efforts as a model for other units.

The 56th and 944th FW Chapel teams assist one another with religious services, support during resilient events, resources, and manning backfills as needed, explained Chaplain Maj. Daniel LLorente, 944th FW chaplain.

"The way the chapel staffs work to take care of everybody on the base is something that we will definitely take back and talk to our counterparts about," said Danford.

The 944th’s integration with the active-duty component reflects the unified team culture present at Luke AFB, a sentiment echoed by Hales.

"Everybody is a family here... one amazing team," she noted.

The Chaplain Corps' mission, as explained by Danford, is to protect religious freedom and provide spiritual and emotional support for all Airmen, while also offering a safe space to discuss personal stressors or significant life events.

"We bring hope. We bring a sense of something greater than yourself," Danford stated, underscoring the chaplaincy's role in fostering resilience and spiritual fitness.

For Chaplain 1st Lt. Matthew Bell of the 944th FW, the visit held special significance. Bell described it as a meaningful experience, with Danford having played a key role in his early chaplain career.

"It’s just really cool to have someone you look up to come here, check in on me, and see what I do day-to-day," Bell shared.

In addition to recognizing the wing’s efforts and accomplishments, the visit emphasized preparation for future challenges. Both Danford and Bell highlighted the importance of exercises like Desert Hammer in ensuring that the 944th remains ready for real-world scenarios.

"We’re not just going there to play... there are specific things we need to accomplish to be ready for an upcoming fight," Bell explained.

This visit showcased the strength of the chaplaincy and the unity within the 944th FW, reinforcing the essential role chaplains play in supporting Airmen both spiritually and emotionally.