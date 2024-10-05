DITP Partners with Siam Piwat to Bolster Global Presence of Thai Designers

DITP and Siam Piwat Leaders from DITP and Siam Piwat

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has formalized a partnership with Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., a leading retail developer, to enhance the global visibility of Thai designers and entrepreneurs. The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks a strategic collaboration aimed at fostering creativity and innovation within the Thai design sector, while promoting sustainable growth in both domestic and international markets.

The partnership encompasses initiatives designed to uplift the profile of Thai products and designers on the world stage. At the heart of the agreement is Siam Piwat’s commitment to providing key venues for exhibitions and promotional events, including pop-up showcases at its prominent retail centres, Siam Discovery and Siam Center. These venues will serve as a platform for the Design Excellence Award (DEmark) project, a prestigious program that highlights outstanding Thai design. In addition, Siam Piwat will facilitate the sales of DEmark-awarded products through its extensive offline and online distribution networks, spanning both Thailand and international markets.

The MoU also includes support for DITP’s Designer’s Room and Talent Thai & Creative Studio initiatives, which aim to propel emerging Thai designers into the global marketplace. Siam Piwat executives will participate in the selection committees for these projects, ensuring that Thai designers receive expert guidance and exposure through curated exhibitions and promotional campaigns.

One of the most significant aspects of the partnership is its alignment with Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy agenda. Through the 50 BCG Heroes project, Siam Piwat will actively promote eco-friendly and sustainable Thai lifestyle products at ECOTOPIA, its flagship retail outlet for environmentally conscious goods. The company will also host fashion shows and pop-up exhibitions that highlight sustainable products, reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to promoting green innovation and ethical design.

"Through this partnership, we are not only supporting Thai designers and entrepreneurs but also positioning Thailand as a global leader in sustainable and innovative design," Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) " Our collaboration with Siam Piwat reflects our shared vision of fostering creativity, expanding market opportunities, and promoting responsible business practices."

The MoU further extends to the BCG: Be the ChanGe initiative, aimed at raising awareness of sustainability among both producers and consumers. Siam Piwat will provide key retail spaces within ECOTOPIA for exhibitions and events promoting sustainable practices and products, thereby fostering a deeper engagement with eco-conscious consumers. This initiative will be amplified through Siam Piwat’s in-house media channels and social media platforms, ensuring broad outreach and engagement.

In addition to the promotion of sustainability, the MoU will support Thai SMEs and entrepreneurs in expanding their market presence. Through a collaboration with

Thaitrade.com, Siam Piwat will facilitate the inclusion of ICONCRAFT products on B2B and B2C platforms, helping Thai artisans and designers to access global markets. Business matching events will also be organised to connect Thai SMEs with international buyers, further strengthening their export capabilities.

The MoU outlines additional commitments to promote key initiatives such as the T Mark Festival, which showcases premium Thai products, and the IDEA LAB program, focused on nurturing socially responsible Thai brands. Siam Piwat will provide retail space and marketing support to ensure these initiatives reach both local and international consumers.

The partnership between DITP and Siam Piwat is poised to significantly enhance the international profile of Thai designers, artisans, and SMEs. It is expected to drive sustainable growth across the creative and retail sectors, positioning Thailand as a hub for innovative, responsible, and world-class design.

