Social House Vodka Teams Up with Roll The Quad

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOCIAL HOUSEVodka is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Roll The Quad, an initiative dedicated to generating revenue and empowering Wake Forest University student-athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. This partnership introduces the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSEVodka Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle, created to celebrate school pride and provide direct support to the athletes partnered with Roll The Quad.Presenting the Roll The Quad Limited Edition BottleThe SOCIAL HOUSEVodka Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle is more than just a premium beverage—it’s a celebration of the commitment, excellence, and community that are hallmarks of the University. Distilled from the highest quality ingredients, this gluten-free vodka offers a smooth, refined taste, perfect for both crafting cocktails and sipping neat. By choosing this special edition, customers are not only enjoying an exceptional product but also contributing to the future success of Roll The Quad student-athletes.A portion of the proceeds from each Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle sold will go directly to Roll The Quad, helping to ensure that its student-athletes have the resources necessary to thrive on and off the field.Supporting the Next Generation of Roll The Quad Student-AthletesThrough this collaboration, SOCIAL HOUSEVodka and Roll The Quad are committed to equipping its student-athletes with the tools they need for continued success. This partnership is instrumental in ensuring that athletics remains competitive and achieves excellence in the rapidly changing landscape of collegiate sports.“We’re excited to partner with SOCIAL HOUSEVodka on this special project,” said Josh Strickland, General Manager of Roll The Quad. “The Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle perfectly blends quality with purpose, offering fans a chance to enjoy a top-tier product while directly contributing to the success of our student-athletes.”Connecting Fans and BusinessesThe Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle provides a unique opportunity for the most dedicated fans and local businesses to engage with the University’s student-athletes. By featuring this exclusive vodka, retailers, bars, and restaurants can showcase their support for student-athletes while offering a product that stands out for its quality and community impact.“At SOCIAL HOUSEVodka, we’re dedicated to creating products that resonate with our communities,” said Cary Joshi, CEO of SOCIAL HOUSEVodka. “The Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle not only reflects the superior quality of our vodka but also underscores our commitment to supporting student-athletes. We’re honored to work with Roll The Quad to make a meaningful impact in the community.How to Get Your Roll The Quad Limited Edition BottleSOCIAL HOUSEVodka invites all fans and businesses to show their support by purchasing the Roll The Quad Limited Edition bottle. You can find this exclusive vodka at your local ABC stores, participating bars and restaurants, or conveniently order it online. This is more than just a premium vodka—it’s an opportunity to contribute to the lasting success of Roll The Quad and its student-athletes.About SOCIAL HOUSEVodkaSOCIAL HOUSEVodka is a premium craft vodka renowned for its smooth taste and exceptional quality. Carefully handcrafted with the finest ingredients and a focus on community, SOCIAL HOUSEVodka is committed to creating positive impacts wherever it is enjoyed. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com About Roll The QuadRoll The Quad is dedicated to generating revenue and providing NIL opportunities for Wake Forest University student-athletes. By engaging with fans and businesses, Roll The Quad ensures that Wake Forest Athletics continues its tradition of excellence and thrives in the modern landscape of college sports. To learn more, please visit: https://rollthequad.com

