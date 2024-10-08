Gilbert Parks and Recreation Renews Commitment to Accessibility with Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Gilbert Parks and Recreation initially received the IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ status in 2022.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilbert Parks and Recreation reaffirms its dedication to inclusivity by renewing its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This renewal, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), highlights the department’s ongoing efforts to provide a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation is a reflection of Gilbert’s commitment to inclusivity and our ongoing efforts to ensure every resident feels welcome in our parks and programs,” says Robert Carmona, Director of Gilbert Parks and Recreation. “We believe that accessibility should extend beyond just physical space. By continuing our partnership with IBCCES, we’re providing tools, resources, and environments that empower all families to fully enjoy everything our community has to offer.”

Through ongoing training and the introduction of new resources, Gilbert Parks and Recreation is working to ensure all community members can fully enjoy its facilities and programs. These initiatives include sensory impact guides for park visitors, designated quiet zones, and low sensory options at events.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gilbert Parks and Recreation. Their commitment to creating an inclusive environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals is commendable. Our mission is to support such initiatives with long-term resources and strategic guidance, ensuring everyone can enjoy all the parks and facilities have to offer,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Gilbert Parks and Recreation

Gilbert Parks and Recreation is committed to providing superior parks, recreation, and cultural programs that exceed customer expectations, enhance the quality of life, and promote lifelong leisure and educational pursuits. These services are provided by a dedicated team focused on fairness, trust, and innovation with a commitment to excellence.

Gilbert's mission is to “Anticipate. Create. Help people.” With 100 years of history and growth, our focus is on keeping the thriving community that Gilbert is today well into the future, while continuing to be one of the top communities in the country. In Gilbert, we are shaping a new tomorrow, today.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

