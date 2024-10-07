The Literacy Lab Receives 2024 Best of Washington Award

Washington Award Program honors local businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through exemplary customer and community service

Winning this prestigious award four years in a row is truly an honor... It’s the result of visionary thinking and dedication to our belief in literacy as a human right” — Dr. Heather Jenkins, President & CEO of The Literacy Lab

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fourth consecutive year, The Literacy Lab has been named a Best of Washington Award winner in the Non-Profit Organization category by the Washington Award Program. The recognition now qualifies The Literacy Lab for the 2024 Washington Business Hall of Fame.The Literacy Lab, headquartered in Washington, DC, is a national leader in providing children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – from age 3 through grade 3 with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction.“Winning this prestigious award four years in a row is truly an honor. As our team knows, it does not happen by chance,” said Dr. Heather Jenkins, Ph.D., President and CEO of The Literacy Lab. “It’s the result of visionary thinking and dedication to our belief in literacy as a human right. Our amazing team remains laser-focused on our mission to provide evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction to close literacy gaps in underserved communities. Congrats to the entire Literacy Lab team on this accolade and for their hard work in helping our organization become a national leader in literacy instruction.”Each year, the Washington Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These local companies enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and help make the Washington area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information focusing on quality, not quantity, were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Washington Award Program and data provided by third parties.Since its inception in 2009, The Literacy Lab, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, has served more than 36,000 students across the country to help accelerate equitable literacy gains. Fulfilling its mission has helped The Literacy Lab become a national leader in providing marginalized communities with dedicated literacy skills practice sessions in partnership with school districts.For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit https://theliteracylab.org # # #About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

