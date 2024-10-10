Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Marine Mechanic or River Barge Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-Hire the Best Lawyers-Get the Best Results

"If your husband or dad worked on a barge, tow boat, as a marine mechanic or a maritime worker in Louisiana and they now have lung cancer or mesothelioma call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a former barge worker, maritime worker or shipyard worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to make financial compensation a top priority and call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading law firms for people who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma, they have an office in New Orleans, and they consistently get top financial compensation settlements for their clients.

The group says, "We have friends who were skippers of river barges, marine mechanics, laborers who worked on barges when they were younger and shipyard workers in Louisiana, and we know a lot of them had significant exposure to asbestos-especially before the mid-1980s. Not only were the barges insulated with asbestos, in many instances the barges cargo consisted of products made with asbestos. Not only are people like this at risk for developing mesothelioma, but they are also at risk for developing asbestos exposure lung cancer. People like this in Louisiana should get compensated.

"If your husband or dad worked on a barge, tow boat, as a marine mechanic or a maritime worker anywhere in Louisiana and they now have lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.