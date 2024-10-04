SJ Auctioneers' online-only auction, Oct. 27, has items ranging from estate silverware to vintage Japanese tin toy buses

Cardeilhac French sterling silver mirrored plateau and centerpiece bowl in the rococo style, 0.950 (a higher purity than sterling), weighing 55.6 troy oz. (est. $12,000-$15,000). Vintage Japanese friction bus by Ichiko, approximately 16 inches long, with original box (est. $200-$500). 115-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware serving set service for 12 + 19 in the Denmark Cactus pattern, being sold without a storage case (est. $14,000-$16,000). Set of Cartier gemstone gold interchangeable bar cufflinks in malachite, lapis and more, with the original box (est. $4,000-$7,500). Michael Jordan signed Chicago White Sox #45 baseball (est. $2,500-$3,000).

The auction, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, features outstanding sterling silver flatware sets and individual pieces, estate jewelry and Japanese tin toy buses.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 250 lots of diverse items ranging from high-end estate silverware to highly collectible Japanese tin buses will come up for bid in an online auction slated for Sunday, October 27th, at 6pm Eastern time, by SJ Auctioneers. Many of the items would make perfect holiday gifts for family members, adults, children or corporate employees.The Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor, Glass Art & More auction features items by famous name designers and makers, including Georg Jensen, Cardeilhac, Paul Storr, Wallace, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Buccellati, Gucci, Montegrappa, Baccarat, Judith Leiber, Louis Marx, Hasbro, Lionel, TootsieToy, Agglo, Steuben, Lalique, Herend, Swarovski, Louis Vuitton, Gorham and others.Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here:SJ Auctioneers has quickly become a primary go-to source for buyers looking for fine estate silver, both as flatware sets and individual pieces. In the October 27th auction, fully 29 of the 32 expected top-selling lots are sterling silver. Just a handful of the better examples are as follows:• A 115-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware serving set service for 12 + 19 in the Denmark Cactus pattern, being sold without a storage case (est. $14,000-$16,000).• A Cardeilhac French sterling silver mirrored plateau and centerpiece bowl in the rococo style, 0.950 (a higher purity than sterling), weighing 55.6 troy oz. (est. $12,000-$15,000).• A pair of English Paul Storr sterling silver tureens (or covered vegetable dishes), adorned with gadrooned rims, natural motifs and a noble crest, 93 troy oz. (est. $10,000-$14,000).• A Georg Jensen sterling silver five-piece coffee service designed by Harald Nielsen in the celebrated Pyramid pattern #600 (1910s-1930s), 62.5 troy oz. (est. $5,900-$6,500).• A Tiffany & Co. sterling silver water pitcher standing 9 inches tall (est. $3,500-$4,800).The rest of the catalog is an eclectic mix of merchandise, ranging from a Michael Jordan signed Chicago White Sox #45 baseball (est. $2,500-$3,000); to a very rare Montegrappa Special Reserve sterling silver rollerball pen made in Italy in 1996, #52 of 100 (est. $3,400-$3,800); to a Baccarat Whiskey Stones gift set including eight stones and tongs, in a stunning gift box (est. $500-$600); to a new Judith Leiber jade green snakeskin convertible clutch (est. $450-$500).The jewelry category will be plentiful, to include a set of Cartier gemstone gold interchangeable bar cufflinks in malachite, lapis and more, with the original box (est. $4,000-$7,500); a Tiffany & Co. Paloma Picasso 18k yellow gold pendant necklace with box (est. $500-$750); and a pair of Tiffany & Co. 18k yellow gold stud earrings, 5.5mm, weighing 1.4 grams (est. $400-$750).Other jewelry offerings will feature a pair of Italian-made Gianmaria Buccellati sterling silver cufflinks with red jasper at the center in a beautiful floral motif (est. $450-$650); a Tiffany & Co. signed sterling silver with blue enamel ice skate charm necklace, 16 inches long (est. $400-$600); and a Gucci dog collar with charm made in Italy with paper bag and box (est. $300-$450).The extensive selection of vintage Japanese-made tin buses will showcase examples made by Yonezawa, Cragstan, Ichiko, Modern Toys Japan, Daito, Daiyi and Radicon. An example is the Japanese friction bus by Ichiko, 16 inches long, with original box (est. $200-$500). There is also a bus by the French maker Berliet. Collectors should also take note of the fact that there is a nice assortment of Black Americana pieces, mostly salt and peppers, some featuring Aunt Jemima.Other toys will include a large Louis Marx tin litho livestock company truck with cattle, 16 inches long, with the original box (est. $500-$1,500); a circa 1964-1969 Hasbro GI Joe Action Soldier 7500 with the original box, both in very good condition (est. $450-$750); and a pre-World War II Lionel train set #296, Gauge O, with a 252 locomotive that runs (est. $350-$500).Also up for bid will be a circa 1930 TootsieToy set of Midgets 0510, planes and trucks, in the original box (est. $300-$500); a lot of 24 Agglo tin friction vehicles (est. $250-$500); a green and orange Nintendo Donkey Kong game device and watch that works (est. $250-$500); and a red 2017 1/43 scale Burago Ferrari Fxx-K Evo Hybrid 6.3 V12 car and case (est. $250-$500).Decorative accessories will feature a Steuben Glass Co. blue aurene signed bud vase marked on the bottom #2556, 6 inches tall (est. $500-$950); a limited-edition 1990s Lalique satin-finished crystal shark, 3 ¼ inches long, created exclusively for Nassau Bottle (est. $500-$750); and a Herend signed fishnet pattern five-Angel fish and coral figurine, 3 ½ inches tall (est. $500-$650).Also offered will be a Baccarat signed rotary crystal ice bucket made in France, the crystal in excellent condition, 4 ¾ inches tall (est. $450-$750); a French Lalique signed crystal flower vase showing the umbel flower, the Asian symbol of sovereignty, with original box (est. $500-$750); and a large Herend signed polar bear porcelain figurine, black fishnet pattern (est. $480-$650).Fans of the DC Comics Marvel Super Heroes will be certain to bid on the Swarovski crystal Spiderman figurine with box (est. $400-$550); and the Swarovski crystal Catwoman figurine, depicted crouched and ready to pounce in her skintight cat suit and mask (est. $300-$450). Also sold will be a Baccarat crystal Pokémon Pikachu figurine with the original box (est. $450-$550).SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com.To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor, Glass Art & More auction set for Sunday, October 27th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

